This British airline just awarded free cruise tour to flyers: Details inside

SYDNEY - Over 150 passengers flying on Virgin's flight VA 1316 from Melbourne to Hobart were pleasantly surprised when they were told of a generous gift from the company's founder.
The gift was awarded by Richard Branson who owns Virgin during the Thursday morning flight. The gift is a cruise experience valued at up to $7,000.
The announcement was made by Richard Branson via FaceTime from his private island, Necker, situated in the British Virgin Islands, revealing that each passenger would be embarking on a Virgin Voyages cruise.
The cruise company, set to commence operations in Australia the following month, provides journeys encompassing Australia and New Zealand.
The apparent reason for choosing Thursday morning's flight was because it is the same route Virgin's cruise ship Resilient Lady will travel on her Mermaiden Voyage.
'Well, today, you happen to be traveling on the same route as our Aussie MerMaiden Voyage,' Mr Branson was heard saying over the call.
'To celebrate this milestone, I'm pleased to gift each adult on board a free Virgin Voyages cruise,' he said to the surprise of many.
'Well done to everyone at Virgin Australia and Virgin Voyages for pulling this one off,' he said in his tweet featuring the phone call.
Passengers erupted in cheers and applause as the cabin crew distributed complimentary cruise vouchers to everyone on board. This generous gift from Virgin's founder included cabin crew, baggage handlers, and pilots of flight VA 1316, totaling more than $1 million in value.
Meanwhile, Virgin Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Libby Minogue, said the airline was thrilled to create a wonderful experience for guests to celebrate Virgin Voyages’ arrival.
“We are laser-focused on creating wonderful experiences for our guests and today is a great example of the Virgin brands joining forces to deliver Australians new experiences in the air or at sea. The feeling in the gate lounge and onboard the flight was electric and we look forward to welcoming Virgin Voyages down under,” she said.
On December 11, the Resilient Lady is scheduled to set sail from its Melbourne homeport to Tasmania. Notably, the cruise line exclusively caters to adults. Among its unique features, the Resilient Lady also boasts an onboard tattoo parlor. The ship has already visited various countries, including Greece, Croatia, Dubai, Bali, and Singapore.
Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
The month of November saw massive buying of dollar for import payments, which puts local unit under pressure, but it saw some marginal gains on Friday.
On Friday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.1 for buying and 290.15 for selling.
Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353 for buying, and 356.4 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw a marginal drop and new rate drop to 79.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.1
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.4
|80.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.31
|771.31
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.76
|40.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.86
|42.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.83
|37.18
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.71
|941.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.97
|61.57
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.39
|26.69
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.43
|755.43
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.99
|79.69
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.09
|27.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.3
|326.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold rates in the local market saw an increase on Friday despite the negative global trend.
On Friday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,600 per tola, and 10 gram costs Rs184,850.
Single tola of 22 karat gold price for today is Rs197,632, 21 karat rate rate stands at Rs188,650 whereas per tola price of 18k gold rate costs Rs161,700.
In the international market, the price of bullion hovers around $1,961 per ounce with marginal losses.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Karachi
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Quetta
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Attock
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Multan
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,600
|PKR 2,548
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.