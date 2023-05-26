Asiana Airlines' passenger opens door minutes before landing: Here's what happened then

SEOUL - In a surprising turn of events, the emergency door of an airplane was pulled open by a passenger aboard an Asiana Airlines flight.

The airlines said a passenger opened the door on a flight shortly before the aircraft was supposed to land; fortunately, the plane carrying 194 people landed safely in the city of Daegu on Friday.

The Airbus A321 flew off from the island of Jeju and landed at Daegu airport at around 12:40 pm but when it was just 200m away from ground, its door was opened.

The incident - which was recorded on camera - left no one hurt but nine people were transferred to a nearby hospital after suffering breathing issues. The Jeju’s education office said eight of those taken to hospital were schoolchildren. A horrific video made from inside the plane shows winds buffeting rows of passengers seated close to the door.

https://twitter.com/thenewarea51/status/1662010394326581248?s=20

Investigations have been launched into the incident and authorities are questioning a passenger near an emergency exit row, Asiana officials said.

“Police are investigating the incident after a passenger who was sitting near the emergency exit said he touched its lever,” one of the officials said.

An Asiana spokesperson confirmed that the plane was two or three minutes from landing when a male passenger sitting close to an emergency door opened a cover and pulled a lever on the flight OZ8124r, opening the door about 200 meters (656 ft) above the ground.

All onboard were seated with seat belts fastened because the plane was about to land, the spokesperson added.