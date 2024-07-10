Iran unveils visa policy for Pakistan during Muharram

TEHRAN - The government of Iran has announced the visa policy for Pakistani pilgrims traveling during Muharram and Safar making key changes for religious travelers.



As per the official announcement, from 1st Muharram (July 8, 2024) to 15th Safar (August 20, 2024), Pakistani pilgrims with Iraqi visas can apply for double entry visas valid for 45 days from the date of issuance, allowing a stay of 15 days for each entry.



Regarding the Special Arbaeen Visas, the embassy highlighted that once the Iraqi government starts issuing “Special Arbaeen visas” to Pakistani pilgrims, those with valid Iraqi “Arbaeen visas” will receive free double entry pilgrimage visas

Pakistani pilgrims traveling by land must use their own buses to enter Iran and Iraq and group leaders must provide details of their transport, Carnet De Passages, international driver’s licenses, and a complete list of passengers. Vehicle plate numbers will be mentioned on the visas, and border crossing will be monitored by matching the list of pilgrims with the license plate numbers.



It has also been informed that group leaders must manage the flow of Pakistani pilgrims and ensure compliance with Iran’s regulations.



The Embassy of Iran in Pakistan has also mentioned the border crossing restrictions that Pakistani pilgrims must enter Iraq through the Chazabeh border until the 15th Safar (August 20, 2024), and entry from other borders is prohibited.



These measures are designed to ensure an orderly journey for Pakistani pilgrims during this significant religious period.