New Withholding Tax amount on Suzuki Alto in Pakistan from July 2024

LAHORE – Suzuki Alto is a popular compact car in Pakistan, known for its affordability, fuel efficiency, and spaciousness.

The budget-friendly vehicle has undergone various updates and facelifts since its launch in Pakistan to stay competitive in the market and meet evolving consumer demands.

The all-new Alto offers aerodynamic design with unique lines and curves gives a vibrant look. It is a highly efficient performance car that has spacious cabin, Mp5 touch screen and accessories.

The 660 cc vehicle is in built with safety features such as seat belts, ABS brakes and airbags making it a perfect choice for new generation. The Suzuki Alto is equipped with R-Series three-cylinder petrol engine.

Suzuki Alto Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Suzuki Alto VX stand at Rs2,331,000, VXR Rs2,707,000, VXR-AGS Rs2,894,000 and VXL-AGS Rs3,045,000.

New Withholding Tax on Suzuki Alto

Previously, the Punjab excise collected fixed amount of Rs10,000 from filers and Rs30,000 from non-filers in wake of withholding tax on vehicles with engine capacity up to 850cc.

In budget 2024-25, the government has decided to assess the withholding tax on the basis of the invoice price. Starting from July 2024, the government collects 0.5% of the value from filers and 1.5% of the value from non-filers.

The new WHT on Alto VX on filers would be Rs11,655 and Rs34,965 for non-filers. Similarly, it would be Rs13,535 for filers on Alto VXR and Rs40,605 for non-filers.

The excise would charge Rs14,470 from filers on VXR-AGS and Rs43,410 from non-filers. It would collect Rs15,225 from filers on VXL-AGS and Rs45,675 from non-filers.