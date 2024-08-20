Search

Immigration

UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

Web Desk
08:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2024
UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

DUBAI - In a major win for travelers, the UAE has slashed the red tape on lifting travel bans—making it an automatic process.

As part of the latest technological innovation, authorities have eliminated laborious paperwork and multiple steps, allowing eligible individuals to have their travel bans removed instantly, with zero hassle.

This fresh development is part of the UAE’s ambitious 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' program, aimed at cutting out unnecessary government procedures.

As part of this drive, the Ministry of Justice has amended delivery of several services offered by the Federal Public Prosecution, including removal of travel bans automatically.

According to the Ministry, the new system has cut the process down from nine steps to zero, completely eliminating the need for any documents and slashing the wait time from one working day to nothing at all.

The Ministry announced on social media platform X that this update will "play a crucial role in simplifying and reducing government procedures, marking a new era for government work in the UAE."

The Zero Bureaucracy program of the emirate is shaking up how the UAE government operates by ending unnecessary steps and requirements. Government agencies have been ordered to implement the program immediately, aiming to cut at least 2,000 procedures, reduce processing times by 50%, and eliminate all unnecessary conditions within a year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

03:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Brits to pay €7 for travel to Europe as new rules set to take ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

04:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Airline offers up to 50% discount on international travel: Details ...

12:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Sweden records drop in immigration, fresh stats reveal

Immigration

08:26 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

North Korea set to welcome tourists after five years of lockdown

11:55 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

New UK govt to keep student visa restrictions intact, confirms ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

Gold & Silver

02:00 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs700 in Pakistan

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 20 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 280.4
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: