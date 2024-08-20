UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

DUBAI - In a major win for travelers, the UAE has slashed the red tape on lifting travel bans—making it an automatic process.
As part of the latest technological innovation, authorities have eliminated laborious paperwork and multiple steps, allowing eligible individuals to have their travel bans removed instantly, with zero hassle.
This fresh development is part of the UAE’s ambitious 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' program, aimed at cutting out unnecessary government procedures.
As part of this drive, the Ministry of Justice has amended delivery of several services offered by the Federal Public Prosecution, including removal of travel bans automatically.
According to the Ministry, the new system has cut the process down from nine steps to zero, completely eliminating the need for any documents and slashing the wait time from one working day to nothing at all.
The Ministry announced on social media platform X that this update will "play a crucial role in simplifying and reducing government procedures, marking a new era for government work in the UAE."
The Zero Bureaucracy program of the emirate is shaking up how the UAE government operates by ending unnecessary steps and requirements. Government agencies have been ordered to implement the program immediately, aiming to cut at least 2,000 procedures, reduce processing times by 50%, and eliminate all unnecessary conditions within a year.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.