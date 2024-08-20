UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

DUBAI - In a major win for travelers, the UAE has slashed the red tape on lifting travel bans—making it an automatic process.

As part of the latest technological innovation, authorities have eliminated laborious paperwork and multiple steps, allowing eligible individuals to have their travel bans removed instantly, with zero hassle.

This fresh development is part of the UAE’s ambitious 'Zero Government Bureaucracy' program, aimed at cutting out unnecessary government procedures.

As part of this drive, the Ministry of Justice has amended delivery of several services offered by the Federal Public Prosecution, including removal of travel bans automatically.

According to the Ministry, the new system has cut the process down from nine steps to zero, completely eliminating the need for any documents and slashing the wait time from one working day to nothing at all.

The Ministry announced on social media platform X that this update will "play a crucial role in simplifying and reducing government procedures, marking a new era for government work in the UAE."

The Zero Bureaucracy program of the emirate is shaking up how the UAE government operates by ending unnecessary steps and requirements. Government agencies have been ordered to implement the program immediately, aiming to cut at least 2,000 procedures, reduce processing times by 50%, and eliminate all unnecessary conditions within a year.