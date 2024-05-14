Search

Immigration

UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

Web Desk
06:54 PM | 14 May, 2024
UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

LONDON - Despite the government's measures to stem the tide of immigration and discourage international students, the country's top advisory committee has advised against ending the Graduate Visa route (post-study visa).

The Migration Advisory Committee was tasked by the government to review the visas; however, it has responded that there is no widespread evidence a post-study visa for international students is being "abused".

The Migration Advisory Committee has recommended that the visa attracts students to the UK and should stay in place, warning that if it is terminated, universities would lose income from international students' fees and have to cut courses.

The recommendation is important against the backdrop of the fact that universities are increasingly relying on international students, who pay more in terms of fees than those from the UK.

The visa is amongst the most sought-after by international students as they are not required to have a job or earn a particular salary to be eligible for the visa.

The visa was introduced in 2021 as part of a plan to recruit the “brightest and best” students from around the world; however, recent measures by the government also brought it into focus to review it.

As far as the statistics are concerned, 114,000 graduate-route visas were granted for international students last year, and a further 30,000 for their dependants.

Advising the government against ending the visa, Prof Brian Bell, who chairs the MAC, stated that the route was a key way of attracting international students and should remain as it is.

“The fees that these students pay help universities to cover the losses they make in teaching British students and doing research,” he said.

“Without those students, many universities would need to shrink and less research would be done,” Bell added.

A report by MAC elaborates that courses that cost the most to run, such as science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, would become "less financially viable" and could impact the availability of these courses to domestic students.

Interestingly, the government had asked the MAC to review the route and after the 'surprising' report, it said it was considering the findings "very closely".

The government of Rishi Sunak introduced tougher rules for international students this year, which it said aimed to help "slash migration". As part of the measures, the government also banned international students from bringing in dependents with few exceptions.

In line with the same policy to reduce net migration nd discourage international students, the government had sought review and after the fresh report, it seems that the government might not be tinkering with the Graduate Visa route.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

06:13 PM | 14 May, 2024

New protocol issued for UAE flights to tackle infectious diseases

05:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

Hajj 2024: Accommodation crisis feared as tour operators fail to ...

06:03 PM | 13 May, 2024

Fake restaurant review lands British youngster in jail: Here's top ...

05:47 PM | 13 May, 2024

It's official: You can stay in Abu Dhabi for free and here's how

05:11 PM | 13 May, 2024

How to extend Dubai Tourist Visa: Here's a complete guide featuring ...

Immigration

08:05 PM | 11 May, 2024

India signs visa-free agreement with another country: Details inside

04:49 PM | 13 May, 2024

Australia to limit number of international students with fresh ...

Advertisement

Latest

06:54 PM | 14 May, 2024

UK's top advisory committee advises against ending Graduate Visa

Gold & Silver

02:53 PM | 14 May, 2024

Gold prices dip for second consecutive day in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71



Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: