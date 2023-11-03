Rwanda announces visa-free entry for citizens from this continent: Details inside

KIGALI - Rwanda has declared that it will open its doors visa-free to Africans, aligning with a growing trend across the continent to enhance free movement and trade.

President Paul Kagame unveiled this initiative in Kigali, emphasizing Africa's potential as a unified tourism hub as current data from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa shows that 60% of the continent's tourists hail from outside Africa.

The president while speaking at the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council, stated that any African can hop on a plane to Rwanda at any time, and they won't be charged an entry fee into our country."

He urged not to underestimate the potential of the continental market, foreseeing Africans as the future of global tourism, given the rapid expansion of the middle class in the years to come.

It bears mentioning that a few days ago, Kenya permitted entry to the country for all Africans to spur tourism and in turn economy.

President William Ruto announced this initiative at a climate change conference in Congo-Brazzaville, emphasizing the need to break down barriers that hinder inter-African travel.

The African Union has been advocating for the removal of travel barriers but the implementation has been slow. The visa-free travel for Africans offered by Kenya is expected to sour the economy and tourism in the country though some are skeptical about the security concerns.

Rwanda, located in East Africa, is home to a vibrant population of approximately 13 million people. Known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills," its breathtaking landscapes are attracting an increasing number of tourists.

In recent years, Rwanda has seen a surge in visitor arrivals, with a focus on eco-tourism and wildlife conservation. The Volcanoes National Park, famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, is a prime attraction. The serene Lake Kivu offers a picturesque setting for relaxation, while the capital city, Kigali, provides a blend of cultural experiences and modern amenities. Rwanda's remarkable progress in conservation and socio-economic development makes it a unique and compelling destination.