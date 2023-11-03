Rwanda announces visa-free entry for citizens from this continent: Details inside

KIGALI - Rwanda has declared that it will open its doors visa-free to Africans, aligning with a growing trend across the continent to enhance free movement and trade.
President Paul Kagame unveiled this initiative in Kigali, emphasizing Africa's potential as a unified tourism hub as current data from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa shows that 60% of the continent's tourists hail from outside Africa.
The president while speaking at the 23rd Global Summit of the World Travel and Tourism Council, stated that any African can hop on a plane to Rwanda at any time, and they won't be charged an entry fee into our country."
He urged not to underestimate the potential of the continental market, foreseeing Africans as the future of global tourism, given the rapid expansion of the middle class in the years to come.
It bears mentioning that a few days ago, Kenya permitted entry to the country for all Africans to spur tourism and in turn economy.
President William Ruto announced this initiative at a climate change conference in Congo-Brazzaville, emphasizing the need to break down barriers that hinder inter-African travel.
The African Union has been advocating for the removal of travel barriers but the implementation has been slow. The visa-free travel for Africans offered by Kenya is expected to sour the economy and tourism in the country though some are skeptical about the security concerns.
Rwanda, located in East Africa, is home to a vibrant population of approximately 13 million people. Known as the "Land of a Thousand Hills," its breathtaking landscapes are attracting an increasing number of tourists.
In recent years, Rwanda has seen a surge in visitor arrivals, with a focus on eco-tourism and wildlife conservation. The Volcanoes National Park, famous for its endangered mountain gorillas, is a prime attraction. The serene Lake Kivu offers a picturesque setting for relaxation, while the capital city, Kigali, provides a blend of cultural experiences and modern amenities. Rwanda's remarkable progress in conservation and socio-economic development makes it a unique and compelling destination.
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
