Search

Immigration

Airline shocks passengers, urges them to skip flight for 'overweight plane'

Web Desk 10:17 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Airline shocks passengers, urges them to skip flight for 'overweight plane'

LANZAROTE - A British multi-national airline requested passengers to get off the plane voluntarily due to the fact that it was carrying too much weight.

Passengers onboard an EasyJet flight were told by the captain on July 5th that it was "too heavy to take off", requesting travelers to leave the plane following which 19 passengers took another flight and left the plane.

The passengers were to head to Liverpool from Lanzarote and the flight EZY3364 was scheduled to take off at around 9.45 pm but it was delayed due to bad weather and the aircraft’s weight.

"That heavy aircraft combined with a fairly short runway here in Lanzarote, and some winds which aren't completely favourable at the moment, mean that with the current environmental conditions here in Lanzarote, the aircraft is too heavy at the moment to depart," the captain said.

"There are a number of factors - it's very hot, the wind isn't fantastic, the direction isn't great. Now, you might be wondering what happens next and that's what I've come in here to say. I have spoken with our operations team and the one way to solve a problem with a heavy aircraft is to make it slightly lighter," he added.

"If possible, I would like to ask for up to, potentially, 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. If anyone does want to do that, if anybody does want to volunteer, there will, of course, be an incentive for you to do that, and that is something we'll be able to let you know about," he said.

The pilot then wanted people to volunteer to avoid flying on the plane. To compensate, it was announced that the airline would provide incentives of up to 500 euros to each passenger for offloading; following the announcement, passengers left the plane and took another flight.

An EasyJet spokesperson told a leading daily that this is a routine operational decision and weight restrictions are in place for all airlines for safety reasons.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

This airline has cancelled 1700 flights as Europe travel chaos nears

10:33 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

6 die in plane crash: Details inside

11:24 PM | 8 Jul, 2023

This world famous airline has launched premium economy cabin: Details inside

04:19 PM | 7 Jul, 2023

Emirates Airline has job openings for cabin crew with salaries upto AED10,000, Who can apply?

11:22 PM | 5 Jul, 2023

Which is the world's best airline? These rankings tell it all!

05:16 PM | 22 Jun, 2023

This Indian airline is buying 470 planes from Airbus, Boeing

11:08 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

11:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –10th July 2023

09:02 AM | 10 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: