Twitter initiates legal action against Threads

Web Desk 10:55 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
The days-long verbal battle between Meta and Twitter has now turned into a formal legal battle.

The X Corporation, the parent company of Twitter, has officially started legal proceedings against the launch of Threads app. 

The X Corp said in a statement that Meta used dozens of former Twitter employees for the Threads project and extracted secrets from them to find out app details and even used the intellectual property document in their app development.

Twitter has asked in its demand to Meta to immediately stop the use of information related to intellectual property and keep its hands off the most confidential information. In its statement, Twitter has emphasized that legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance.

In response, Meta has said that all these allegations are baseless and that no Twitter official is working for Meta anymore.

Earlier, Twitter issued a legal threat against Meta shortly after the launch of Threads, an app created by Instagram's parent company.

Threads was released on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries, receiving positive early feedback for its resemblance to Twitter but on a smaller scale.

Within hours, over 30 million people had downloaded the app. High-profile individuals and media outlets already had active accounts on Threads. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his optimism about the app's potential, aiming for it to become a public conversations platform with over a billion users.

Analysts believe that Threads only needs a fraction of Instagram's monthly users to rival the size of Twitter's user base. The chaotic state of Musk's ownership of Twitter, marked by minimal content moderation and abrupt decisions, has pushed Zuckerberg to capitalize on the opportunity.

Musk has also fired a substantial portion of Twitter's staff, potentially leading some employees to join other tech companies, including Meta. However, Meta faces criticism, particularly in Europe, where its growth may be hindered.

Concerns about data privacy and Meta's handling of personal information have been raised, and the company's launch in the European Union was delayed due to regulatory uncertainties. The Digital Markets Act (DMA) imposes strict rules on major internet companies, including restrictions on transferring user data between platforms like Threads and Instagram.

