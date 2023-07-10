Search

Immigration

Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

10 Jul, 2023
Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Monday about the details of those who performed free Hajj last year.

During the meeting of the committee, it was informed that 1790 people performed free Hajj in 2022 and included people from different departments.

The committee meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan was also apprised of the conditions of pilgrims this year and the committee directed to perform a forensic audit of the Hajj 2023 expenses.

The participants of PAC meeting expressed displeasure over the problems faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj.

On the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan wondered that despite the presence of five important personalities of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims faced hardships.

As far as free Hajj is concerned, the committee expressed displeasure over sending officers as Khadeemeen to Hajj free of cost.

The PAC chairman also expressed displeasure over sending SSP and the additional secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry for inspection of Hajj facilities.

What help they had provided to the pilgrims, Noor Alam questioned regarding senior officers who were sent to the holy land for Hajj.

The chairman PAC was visibly annoyed after getting to know that senior government officials were sent to Saudi Arabia as Hajj aides.

Noor Alam Khan said it was understandable to send government employees of lower grades as Hajj aides but questioned under what law grade-17 and above officers went for free Hajj.

It bears mentioning that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony seeks nominations of lower-grade officials and senior officers from different ministries to be sent as Hajj Moavineen every year. In this regard, generally, balloting is done in different ministries following which the nominations are sent to the religious affairs ministry which then trains these to be sent along with Hajj pilgrims.

There have been complaints in the past that those who are sent as aides fail to perform their duties for the assistance of pilgrims and are instead involved more with performing religious duties of their own which is not the core purpose of their nomination in the first place.  

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

11:27 PM | 10 Jul, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.

During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 283.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 195 198
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.73 744.73
Canadian Dollar CAD 213 216
China Yuan CNY 38.36 38.76
Danish Krone DKK 40.56 40.96
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.53 36.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.38 3.49
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.27 910.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.42 60.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.36 172.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.08 26.38
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.38 77.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 205 207
Swedish Korona SEK 25.52 25.82
Swiss Franc CHF 308.92 311.42
Thai Bhat THB 7.95 8.1

