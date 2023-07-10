Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Monday about the details of those who performed free Hajj last year.

During the meeting of the committee, it was informed that 1790 people performed free Hajj in 2022 and included people from different departments.

The committee meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan was also apprised of the conditions of pilgrims this year and the committee directed to perform a forensic audit of the Hajj 2023 expenses.

The participants of PAC meeting expressed displeasure over the problems faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj.

On the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan wondered that despite the presence of five important personalities of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims faced hardships.

As far as free Hajj is concerned, the committee expressed displeasure over sending officers as Khadeemeen to Hajj free of cost.

The PAC chairman also expressed displeasure over sending SSP and the additional secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry for inspection of Hajj facilities.

What help they had provided to the pilgrims, Noor Alam questioned regarding senior officers who were sent to the holy land for Hajj.

The chairman PAC was visibly annoyed after getting to know that senior government officials were sent to Saudi Arabia as Hajj aides.

Noor Alam Khan said it was understandable to send government employees of lower grades as Hajj aides but questioned under what law grade-17 and above officers went for free Hajj.

It bears mentioning that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony seeks nominations of lower-grade officials and senior officers from different ministries to be sent as Hajj Moavineen every year. In this regard, generally, balloting is done in different ministries following which the nominations are sent to the religious affairs ministry which then trains these to be sent along with Hajj pilgrims.

There have been complaints in the past that those who are sent as aides fail to perform their duties for the assistance of pilgrims and are instead involved more with performing religious duties of their own which is not the core purpose of their nomination in the first place.