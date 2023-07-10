Free Hajj by government officers comes under scrutiny of NA body

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was informed on Monday about the details of those who performed free Hajj last year.
During the meeting of the committee, it was informed that 1790 people performed free Hajj in 2022 and included people from different departments.
The committee meeting chaired by Noor Alam Khan was also apprised of the conditions of pilgrims this year and the committee directed to perform a forensic audit of the Hajj 2023 expenses.
The participants of PAC meeting expressed displeasure over the problems faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia during this year's Hajj.
On the occasion, PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan wondered that despite the presence of five important personalities of Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, the pilgrims faced hardships.
As far as free Hajj is concerned, the committee expressed displeasure over sending officers as Khadeemeen to Hajj free of cost.
The PAC chairman also expressed displeasure over sending SSP and the additional secretary of the Religious Affairs Ministry for inspection of Hajj facilities.
What help they had provided to the pilgrims, Noor Alam questioned regarding senior officers who were sent to the holy land for Hajj.
The chairman PAC was visibly annoyed after getting to know that senior government officials were sent to Saudi Arabia as Hajj aides.
Noor Alam Khan said it was understandable to send government employees of lower grades as Hajj aides but questioned under what law grade-17 and above officers went for free Hajj.
It bears mentioning that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony seeks nominations of lower-grade officials and senior officers from different ministries to be sent as Hajj Moavineen every year. In this regard, generally, balloting is done in different ministries following which the nominations are sent to the religious affairs ministry which then trains these to be sent along with Hajj pilgrims.
There have been complaints in the past that those who are sent as aides fail to perform their duties for the assistance of pilgrims and are instead involved more with performing religious duties of their own which is not the core purpose of their nomination in the first place.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
