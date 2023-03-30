Over 30,000 foreigners Immigrate to Denmark for work in 2022

Search

Web Desk 11:13 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
VEJLE - Denmark has revealed that it has welcomed more foreign workers to the country in 2022 as compared to previous years.

According to country’s official statistical website, Statistics Denmark, around 31,600 foreigners immigrated to the country for work purposes in 2022, which is a 24 per cent increase compared to the previous year and the highest number since 1997.

The stats reveal that in the last ten years, an average of 21,200 foreigners who were granted a residence permit for work purposes entered Denmark each year since 2011. Indians also moved to the country in a sizeable number.

“In 2022, 31,600 people immigrated to work – an increase of 24 per cent. Compared to the previous year. It is also the highest number who have immigrated to work since 1997 when the census began. In the previous ten years, an average of 21,200 people per year immigrated with a residence permit for work,” the statement of Statistics Denmark reads.

Delving deep into the data confirms that the highest number of arrivals for work purposes was from Romania and in 2022, around 6,000 citizens of Romania immigrated for work to Denmark, implying that Romanians represent 19 per cent of all foreigners who immigrated to the country.

Polish citizens also preferred migrating to the country as around 3,700 of them immigrated on a work permit to Denmark representing 12 per cent of all arrivals on this kind of permit.

Interestingly, it has been disclosed that the largest increase in the number of immigrants with a work permit was seen among citizens of India. There was a whopping 73 per cent increase for Indians coming to the country, Schengenvisainfo reports.

The top ten list of foreigners who entered Denmark with a work permit in 2022 also includes citizens of Italy, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Spain, Germany, Portugal, and the United Kingdom.

