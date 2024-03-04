Search

ImmigrationPakistan

PIA's plane recovered from Indonesia finally joins fleet

Web Desk
11:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2024
PIA's plane recovered from Indonesia finally joins fleet

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines managed to bring back another plane from Indonesia which joined its fleet on Saturday.

The second plane of the national carrier was brought back from Jakarta and joined the air fleet as it flew from Karachi to Lahore.

Two of the aircraft of the beleaguered carrier were stuck in Indonesia after a dispute with the authorities; however, a high-level delegation of the carrier went to Indonesia and resolved the matter. The first aircraft in this regard was retrieved after payment of $13 million.

As far as the controversy regarding the aircraft is concerned, two Airbus A-320 planes of the national flag carrier had been parked in Jakarta since September 2021 due to a leasing dispute.

The national carrier had initially returned the Airbus A320 planes to the leasing company in 2021 but the leasing company declined to accept the aircraft, asserting that they did not meet the specified criteria outlined in the contract, prompting PIA management to settle the dispute.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines and a consultant has also been hired in this regard. 

Caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has also directed to expedite the process for privatisation of the carrier.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

PIA's plane recovered from Indonesia finally joins fleet

11:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

This European country is tightening conditions for permanent ...

08:31 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Cipher case: PTI demands trial of former PM Imran Khan's military ...

07:55 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Protest forces PPP senator to withdraw resolution seeking ban on ...

06:28 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Two Pakistanis named in Forbes’ list of 100 most powerful ...

05:48 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Flight disruption expectetd as ground staff goes on strike in Germany

Most viewed

07:21 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

FIR filed against people who harassed woman in Arabic print shirt in ...

10:21 AM | 3 Mar, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif becomes Pakistan's PM for the second time

11:40 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Suzuki Swift New Price in Pakistan 2024

04:07 PM | 2 Mar, 2024

Who is next PM? Shehbaz Sharif, Omar Ayub’s nomination papers ...

09:25 PM | 3 Mar, 2024

Another love story – 68 years old British woman falls in love with ...

10:23 AM | 2 Mar, 2024

Presidential elections: PTI backed SIC picks Mahmood Khan Achakzai ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

PIA's plane recovered from Indonesia finally joins fleet

Gold & Silver

05:16 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 4 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 4, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 4 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: