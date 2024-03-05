LIVEBLOG: All the latest updates on PSL9 | Matches, Schedule, and Live Streaming

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)