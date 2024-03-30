Free Hajj through Mohammed Bin Salman sponsorship: Here's shocking reality of viral offer for Muslims

KARACHI - Performing Hajj is one of the most cherished dreams of a Muslim and every year Muslims are scammed in the name of free Hajj either through deceptive marketing or other practices.

This year, a WhatsApp message is circulating which implies that Hajj can be performed free through the Mohammed Bin Salman Free Hajj Sponsorship.

A viral message that has garnered the attention of Muslims states that applications for Mohammed Bin Salman Free Hajj Sponsorship 2024 are available while suggesting that the scheme is open for those who can not afford Hajj this year.

It is to be mentioned for the information of the Hajj aspirants that Saudi Arabia has not announced any such Hajj scheme. In fact, through these deceptive messages, people are being scammed and their data is also vulnerable if they click on these messages.

The viral Whatsapp message elaborates that 0.75 million Muslims would be sent to the holy land for free under the scheme; however, this is a scam and there is no truth to the free Hajj offered by the government of Saudi Arabia.

It is to be clarified that the government of Saudi Arabia has already alarmed that Muslims should only believe in the information shared through official portals.

This is not the first time that such scams have surfaced. Such scammers try to cash in on any opportunity even if it is deeply reverential to Muslims.

In order to avoid any such scam, it is advised that only the information shared through the official accounts of Saudi Arabia should be trusted.