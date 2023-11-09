Tajikistan, Iran likely to waive visa requirements for travel: Read details here

TEHRAN - Tajikistan and Iran are on the path to waiving visa requirements for citizens from two countries, in what appears to be a major diplomatic breakthrough.
In this regard, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi held discussions as the latter visited Dushanbe.
Both sides signed 19 cooperative agreements including a memorandum of understanding on visa exemption, underlining the commitment to fostering free movement for citizens of both countries.
In the pursuit of bolstering tourism collaboration, the enhancement of air travel connections and the streamlining of entry and exit protocols were also discussed by the dignitaries, and follow-up talks would be held by the two sides in months to come.
Besides cooperation on free movement of people, another memorandum of understanding was also signed which pertains to international transit transportation via Chabahar Port between the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Road and Urban Development of Iran, akipress reported.
As far as the two countries are concerned, Tajikistan boasts a diverse landscape of rugged mountains, serene lakes, and ancient cities. With a population of approximately 9.5 million, it's a nation steeped in rich history and cultural heritage. Annually, Tajikistan welcomes a growing number of tourists, drawn to its stunning natural beauty and historical sites. The must-visit destinations of the country include the Pamir Mountains, Iskanderkul Lake, and the ancient city of Penjikent, offering travelers a glimpse into the country's captivating past and awe-inspiring landscapes.
On the other hand, Iran, a country of profound historical significance, beckons travelers with its ancient wonders and vibrant culture. With a population exceeding 84 million, it's a land of diverse landscapes and hospitable people. Iran annually attracts around 7 million visitors, enticed by its UNESCO-listed sites like Persepolis, the stunning architecture of Isfahan, and the bustling bazaars of Tehran. The lush Caspian Sea coastline and the poetic deserts of Yazd offer further enchantment, making Iran a treasure trove for those seeking a blend of history, hospitality, and natural beauty.
