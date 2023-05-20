This UAE airline is introducing free inflight wifi for everyone

DUBAI - Passengers on board famous UAE airline can now avail the facility of free wifi meaning that they can browse the internet mid-air.

Emirates Airlines has announced that passengers in every class of travel can enjoy the service after they sign up to Emirates Skywards.

The service is being introduced after the airline upgraded its connectivity system enabling extra 30,000 Economy Class passengers to avail free onboard Wi-Fi every week.

Skywards members, whether Blue, Silver, Gold, or Platinum tier, travelling in any class — whether Economy, Premium Economy, Business or First Class — will enjoy free app messaging under the exciting offer.

Moreover, First Class passengers will have unlimited free internet if they are Skywards members, allowing them to shop, browse or work online while inflight, as will Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards members travelling in Business Class. As far as Platinum Skywards members are concerned, they have complimentary internet access in all classes.

Emirates has been setting the bar high when it comes to aviation and travel. The standard of the carrier can be guaged from the fact that

to date, it has invested more than $300 million dollars into onboard connectivity.

The carrier has also announced that it will offer new high-speed, inflight broadband powered by Inmarsat’s GX Aviation, on board 50 new Airbus A350 aircraf; the aircraft are scheduled to start service in 2024.

The Airbus A350s will be the first Emirates aircraft to benefit from Inmarsat’s Global Xpress (GX) satellite network, which powers the world’s first and only globally available broadband network.

Emirates is considered one of the top airlines of the region and has raised the bar for its competitors multiple times in terms of luxury travel and comfort.

Emirates operated its first flights from Dubai to Karachi and Mumbai, using a Boeing 737 and an Airbus 300 B4 wet‑leased from Pakistan International Airlines on 25 October 1985. Years passed by and in 1987, A6-EKA flew from Toulouse to Dubai as Emirates took delivery of its first owned aircraft, an Airbus A310-304. Since then, the carrier has been offering services to people from all walks of life.