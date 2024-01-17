Search

Immigration

Two aircraft collide at Japan airport: Details inside

Web Desk
03:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2024
Two aircraft collide at Japan airport: Details inside

SEOUL -  Two aircraft operated by different carriers collided at New Chitose Airport on Tuesday on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido.

The aircraft were operated by Korean Air Lines and Cathay Pacific Airways but fortunately, no injuries were reported on either plane, as confirmed by Japanese media.

The Korean Air flight involved in the incident had 289 passengers and crew members on board, as disclosed by an airline representative. However, conflicting information emerged from Japanese media regarding the presence of passengers on the Cathay Pacific aircraft, with no official word on the number of flyers on board. 

The airport received notification of the incident shortly after 17:30 local time (08:30 GMT) on Tuesday. The two aircraft, Korean Air Lines flight 766 en route to Seoul and Cathay Pacific Airways flight 583 bound for Hong Kong, were positioned next to each other at the gates.

According to the details, the collision occurred when a towing car, pushing the Korean Air plane backward in preparation for departure, slipped on the snowy ground, leading to the left wing of the Korean Air plane colliding with the right tail wing of the Cathay Pacific aircraft, as explained by the Korean Air official.

Soon after the incident, more than 80 domestic and international flights departing and arriving at New Chitose Airport were canceled on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions, according to the airport spokesperson.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision as both airlines assess the situation to avoid any untoward situation in the future.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:36 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

UAE, Uzbekistan sign visa-free entry agreement: Read details here

10:46 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

UAE launches revamped judicial system to lift travel ban: Details ...

03:57 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Pakistani pilgrims likely to get free visas to Iraq: Details inside

10:15 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Islamabad International Airport records highest ever passenger flow: ...

07:21 PM | 13 Jan, 2024

14 immigrants in refrigerated container arrive in Ireland: Here are ...

11:39 PM | 12 Jan, 2024

Around 300 Afghans fly to Canada from Pakistan: Details inside

Immigration

11:34 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Turkey rubbishes rumours of granting residence permits to Afghans

10:38 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Islam's holiest place in Saudi Arabia likely to be divided into zones

10:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Torkham border shut to Afghan truckers over visa dispute

11:23 PM | 14 Jan, 2024

Canada exploring to limit international student visas, confirms ...

10:44 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Is PIA being sold off to foreign government? Minister addresses ...

09:41 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Swiss citizens allowed visa-free entry to China

Advertisement

Latest

04:25 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan receives $700 million loan tranche from IMF

Gold & Silver Rate

05:40 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan up by Rs450 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers losses against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - Check 17 Jan forex rates

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee recouped losses against US dollar in interbank market, currency dealers said, attributing the rupee appreciation as sign of economic revival. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Wednesday, US dollar was quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro comes down at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 354 for buying, and 357.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.25.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 17 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.35
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.25 75
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.59 752.59
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.49
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.88 919.88
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.21 735.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 327.42 329.92
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Horoscope

08:28 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 17 January, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: