Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from the Iran, the country's foreign office spokesperson said Wednesday.

Also the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being.

"We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," Mumtaz Zahra said at a media briefing.

Earlier, the foreign minister said in a statement that last night’s unprovoked and blatant breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty by Iran is a violation of international law and the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

"This illegal act is completely unacceptable and has no justification whatsoever. Pakistan reserves the right to respond to this illegal act. The responsibility for the consequences will lie squarely with Iran."

Pakistani officials say Iran had attacked a border village inside Pakistani territory with drones on Tuesday, killing two children and injuring three women.

Though the Iranian military and government have not yet officially commented on the assault, reports about it were first published by Iranian media, with Nournews, affiliated with the country’s top security body, saying Iran had attacked militant bases in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

It was reported that the target of the attack was the Jaish Al-Adl militant group that Iran says has previously mounted attacks on Iranian security forces in the border area with Pakistan.

Soon after the attack, Islamabad warned Tehran of “serious consequences” for violating the country’s airspace.