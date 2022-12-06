Germany softens immigration laws to attract thousands of workers

FRANKFURT - The government of Germany has decided to soften its immigration laws, making it easier for overseas skilled workers to obtain citizenship in the country growing at a fast pace.

Germany's Ministry of the Interior announced that the changes envision the future of the German economy as well as the labour market, stressing that the government is paving the way for the most modern immigration law.

“We are now taking the opportunity to create modern immigration law so that foreign skilled workers can come to Germany more easily. This is urgently needed. The Corona crisis has caused staff shortages in many areas of the industry from skilled trades to nursing. We want skilled workers to be able to come to Germany quickly and get off to a flying start,” the Federal Minister of the Interior and Homeland, Nancy Faeser, highlighted.

The Minister continued that the Ministry is planning to end all bureaucratic hurdles, adding that Germany would have its doors open if people have personal potential and professional experience.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Hubertus Heil, underscored that the new Skilled Immigration Act helps solidify the needed progress in securing skilled workers from the world while emphasizing that the country is offering new easier ways in a bid to reach the country for work.

Hail expressed that the country's aim was to promulgate the most modern immigration law in Europe for everyone's benefit adding that seven million skilled workers would be needed by 2035. The minister also pointed out that sectors like technology and the skilled trades, catering, logistics, education and nursing are currently struggling,

Moreover, Federal Minister for Economics and Climate Protection, Robert Habeck stated that the country was eyeing to make the administrative procedures more transparent, and speedy.

"Because one thing is clear: We are competing with other states around the world for skilled workers," Habeck, said.

The immigration law changes are being viewed as mirroring the Canadian style point system in which language skills and education besides other factors are counted. Germany happens to be the biggest economy in Europe and attracts thousands of workers but the demographics stress the need for a fresh inflow of workers.

The reforms come on the back of Germany's vision for shortening the time needed for citizenship. Instead of waiting up to eight years, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said people would be able to become citizens in some cases after only three years.

Dual citizenship is largely banned in Germany but the government is also mulling to ease that restriction.

Though the changes can take months to take effect, not every coalition partner seems to be satisfied with the reforms. The German government comprises Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and liberal Free Democrats (FDP) and the latter opposes the new immigration reforms.

FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai equated the reforms with the 'devaluation' of German citizenship.