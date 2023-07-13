300 flights disrupted as tornadoes halt Chicago air traffic

CHICAGO - Air traffic was put to a halt as tornadoes and thunderstorms swept through the Chicago area on Wednesday.
The severity of the matter could be gauged from the fact that residents were advised to seek shelter as tornado sirens echoed through the third-largest US city and somewhat created panic amongst the citizens.
Data by FlightAware confirmed that over 300 flights in and out of O’Hare and another 32 in and out of Midway were canceled.
According to National Weather Service, a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare international airport and was moving east.
'There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area,' it said.
The area was declared tornado free less than an hour later and there were no immediate reports of injuries but the storms forced authorities to ground all departures of commercial flights into O’Hare and Midway airports, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.
Local media reports confirmed that trees were uprooted and car windows were blown out in La Grange area. Tree and roof damage was also reported from several other twisters, the weather service said.
Tornadoes occur due to a combination of atmospheric conditions. Warm, moist air collides with cool, dry air, leading to instability in the atmosphere. This instability, along with wind shear, creates a rotating column of air. When this rotation is intensified, it can develop into a tornado, causing destructive winds and funnel-shaped clouds. If they are severe and happen near airports, they disrupt the travel plans of many but aviation experts advise against flying when such conditions exist.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee, which continues to recover after positive development on the economic front, advanced a positive trajectory to further appreciate on Thursday.
During the intra-day trading, Rupee was being traded at Rs274 per dollar, moving up Rs3.48.
Experts attributed the local currency's rise to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SBA agreement, and financial funds from Saudi Arabia, and UAE.
Money market is adjusting to the positive development and payment from the Fund would increase the country’s foreign reserves, and will improve investor's sentiment.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 203,900 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs174,810.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 203,900
|PKR 2,415
