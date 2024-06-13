Search

Immigration

UAE unveils one day test for driver's license: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
08:11 PM | 13 Jun, 2024
UAE unveils one day test for driver's license: Check eligibility here
Caption: taxi

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched a new initiative under which a driver's license can be obtained in a single day.

In an effort to streamline and expedite the process of obtaining driver's licenses, Fujairah has unveiled the initiative allowing select applicants to secure their permits within a single day.

Announced by the emirate's police on Wednesday, the procedure is exclusively available to national service recruits.

Under this initiative, eligible candidates can swiftly complete all necessary assessments, including the theoretical examination, eye test, and road test, all in one day, officials confirmed. Notably, the initiative is tailored for high school graduates aiming to obtain their driver's licenses promptly.

This move mirrors similar initiatives introduced by other emirates in the UAE. Last year, both Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah unveiled similar schemes to accelerate the licensing process, inviting applications from dozens of applicants following the launch of the initiative. 

It is to be highlighted that having a driver's license in the United Arab Emirates is considered to be an added advantage for job seekers and residents. One can not drive a car in the emirate without a driver's license and violation in this regard costs a huge sum of money. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:56 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Four Muslim countries explore visa-free entry for Russians: Details ...

08:34 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

China to allow visa-free entry to another country, confirms PM

08:23 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Has UK banned Pakistani banks for student visa applications? Here's ...

08:11 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

UAE unveils one day test for driver's license: Check eligibility here

08:42 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Australia tightens Student Visa rules further and here are the ...

08:28 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

KP govt launches helicopter safari service to boost tourism

Immigration

09:26 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UAE's work permit, residency visa documentation slashed to 5 days ...

08:18 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia introduces air taxi service as Hajj season begins

01:22 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Saudi Arabia registers record-breaking year for travel and tourism

08:08 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

This airline is offering turbulence victims compensation: Details ...

12:55 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

UK, Schengen visa: Here's how much Pakistani applicants paid for ...

04:06 PM | 11 Jun, 2024

Japan to deport asylum seekers as fresh legislation takes effect: ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:00 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Pakistan cricket team faces treason case

Gold & Silver

03:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2024

Gold price increases by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 13 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 13, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 75.9.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 280.65
Euro EUR 296 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.14 40.54
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.5 205.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.94 312.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: