UAE unveils one day test for driver's license: Check eligibility here

DUBAI - The authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have launched a new initiative under which a driver's license can be obtained in a single day.

In an effort to streamline and expedite the process of obtaining driver's licenses, Fujairah has unveiled the initiative allowing select applicants to secure their permits within a single day.

Announced by the emirate's police on Wednesday, the procedure is exclusively available to national service recruits.

Under this initiative, eligible candidates can swiftly complete all necessary assessments, including the theoretical examination, eye test, and road test, all in one day, officials confirmed. Notably, the initiative is tailored for high school graduates aiming to obtain their driver's licenses promptly.

This move mirrors similar initiatives introduced by other emirates in the UAE. Last year, both Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah unveiled similar schemes to accelerate the licensing process, inviting applications from dozens of applicants following the launch of the initiative.

It is to be highlighted that having a driver's license in the United Arab Emirates is considered to be an added advantage for job seekers and residents. One can not drive a car in the emirate without a driver's license and violation in this regard costs a huge sum of money.