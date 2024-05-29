Search

Immigration

Another country set to impose tourist tax: Details inside

Web Desk
02:50 PM | 29 May, 2024
Another country set to impose tourist tax: Details inside

EDINBURGH - The government of Scotland has approved the imposition of a visitor levy or more commonly called tourist tax that would raise funding for local visitor facilities and services.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, the government said the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Bill will enable local authorities to apply a levy on overnight stays with all money raised to be reinvested in services and facilities largely used by tourists and business visitors.

The authorities highlighted that similar levies already apply in tourist destinations across Europe, including Amsterdam and Berlin as well as in countries outside of Europe, such as Canada.

It has been clarified that councils that want to introduce a visitor levy would first consult local communities, businesses, and tourism organizations.

'An 18-month implementation period will then apply before any local authorities can introduce a visitor levy scheme in their area. This is to provide adequate time for councils and businesses to put in place the systems needed to collect and administer a levy,' the press release stated.

Commenting on the development, Investment Minister Tom Arthur said the visitor levy can empower councils to raise funding if they wish to do so, which can be invested in local visitor services and activities.

Meanwhile, Councillor Katie Hagmann, COSLA’s Resources Spokesperson, said the Visitor Levy Bill has now passed through stage 3 in Parliament.

It merits mentioning that the earliest a visitor levy could come into force would be in spring 2026. Moreover, as a result of amendments supported by the Scottish Government at stage 3, the Bill will include an exemption from paying a visitor levy for people in receipt of disability benefits from the UK or Scottish Governments.

The bill will also empower ministers to cap the number of nights to which a visitor levy would apply, after consultation with councils, tourism businesses, and tourism organizations and after Parliamentary approval

The piece of legislation also includes a requirement for any council setting up a visitor levy scheme to establish a visitor levy forum which will discuss and advise the council on matters related to a levy in its area and finally, the legislation also includes a requirement for the Scottish Government to review the Visitor Levy Bill no later than three years after the date of the first scheme coming into effect

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

02:50 PM | 29 May, 2024

Another country set to impose tourist tax: Details inside

08:46 PM | 28 May, 2024

Germany awards record citizenship with highest figures in over two ...

08:23 PM | 28 May, 2024

New Zealand amends visitor visa application process: Here's what you ...

08:08 PM | 28 May, 2024

Thailand makes major changes to visa requirements for tourists: ...

02:52 PM | 28 May, 2024

Canada increases number of visas for Palestinians as violence ...

08:39 PM | 27 May, 2024

12 hurt in another airplane turbulence incident

Immigration

08:30 PM | 27 May, 2024

This airline is offering 25% off for traveling to global ...

08:07 PM | 27 May, 2024

Japan explores extending visa waiver for this country

07:54 PM | 27 May, 2024

Iran proposes waiving visa requirements for SCO countries

Advertisement

Latest

02:50 PM | 29 May, 2024

Another country set to impose tourist tax: Details inside

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 29 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 29, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: