Search

Immigration

After Pakistan, Saudi Arabia directs PIA to improve performance

Web Desk
04:21 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
After Pakistan, Saudi Arabia directs PIA to improve performance

RIYADH - The national carrier of Pakistan is making headlines across the globe but for all the wrong reasons as the carrier is now being criticized by Saudi Arabia as well.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has warned Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other airlines about flight delays, directing them to improve their performance.

The authority issued warning letters to 26 airlines and said that if they do not improve their performance, their slots will be reduced.

The national carrier of Pakistan was also directed to ensure the timely arrival and departure of its flights or else face fines. 

The development comes days after Pakistan's own aviation authority ranked the carriers and placed the national carrier in fifth spot in terms of punctuality.

According to a report recently unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) ranked fifth in domestic flights in punctuality, reflecting the mismanagement of the national flag carrier’s leadership.

The departure ratio of domestic PIA flights was recorded at 58.24% - on-time departures and arrivals of PIA flights were probably the worst in the airline’s history - implying what's wrong with the carrier currently battling to survive and failing to attract flyers.

As far as the toppers are concerned, the top 4 slots were taken by the private carriers as their on-time departure and arrival ratio was much better than that of the national flag carrier.

Private carrier Fly Jinnah grabbed the top slot with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate while Air Sial stood second with its flight punctuality rate recorded at 86.89%.

The third spot was taken by Airblue with a 78.36% flight punctuality rate while The fourth position was secured by Serene Airlines with a flight punctuality rate of 62.07%.

Interestingly, no Pakistani airline achieved a 100% on-time departure and arrival rate.

The deterioration of the national carrier was also reflected in the airline's own report for 2023 according to which it suffered a loss of Rs60.71 billion in the first six months of the ongoing year. PIA - once seen as a model of success by competitors like Emirates - put up with a loss of Rs41.31 billion in the corresponding period last year.

There have been demands for privatizing the national carrier due to its economic nonviability. Former Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique also stressed the importance of privatizing the carrier or else it would have to shut operations.

In the final days of the PDM regime, it was also decided to privatize loss-making Pakistan International Airlines during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization chaired by then Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee “after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd. in the list of active privatization projects of the ongoing privatization program, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament,” a finance ministry statement had said.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

04:35 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Pakistan sets deadline to deport Illegal immigrants, confirms ...

07:17 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

This Saudi airline is offering 30 percent discount for international ...

06:58 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

SalamAir's inaugural flight from Muscat lands in Pakistan

11:34 PM | 30 Sep, 2023

Saudi Arabia shakes up travel rules with stunning visa abolition ...

11:50 PM | 27 Sep, 2023

PIA plane makes emergency landing in Jeddah shortly after take off

08:26 PM | 24 Sep, 2023

PIA plane narrowly escapes two accidents in single day

Advertisement

Latest

05:05 PM | 3 Oct, 2023

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline to expel illegal immigrants

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 3 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 3 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 355
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.62 40.02
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.74 37.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 930 939
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 172.52 174.52
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 748.22 756.22
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 314.22 316.72
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 3, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 3 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Karachi PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Islamabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Peshawar PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Quetta PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sialkot PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Attock PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujranwala PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Jehlum PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Multan PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Bahawalpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Gujrat PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nawabshah PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Chakwal PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Hyderabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Nowshehra PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Sargodha PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Faisalabad PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395
Mirpur PKR 202,500 PKR 2,395

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: