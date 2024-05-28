Search

Immigration

Thailand makes major changes to visa requirements for tourists: Details inside

Web Desk
08:08 PM | 28 May, 2024
Thailand makes major changes to visa requirements for tourists: Details inside

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand is eyeing to attract more and more tourists with the fresh visa changes which are more relaxed.

In this regard, the government announced the approval of longer visa stay periods for tourists,
postgraduate students, remote workers, and retirees.

These new measures announced on Tuesday aim to enhance the country's crucial tourism sector, which drives the economy and is a major sector for employment. 

As part of the changes, travelers from 93 countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days from June onwards. In comparison, the current count of countries for such relaxation stands at 57.

To attract tourists, the government is introducing changes after which more visitors will qualify for visas on arrival and will be able to explore the hidden beauty of the South-Asian gem.

The government has announced that foreign postgraduate students will enjoy an extended year of residency following their graduation and the requirements for insurance among foreigners aiming to retire in Thailand will be relaxed.

Besides, the government has also announced extending stay limits for on-arrival visas from 30 days to 60 days and for digital nomads, self-employed individuals, and remote workers, the validity of visas will be extended to five years, with each stay capped at 180 days - a significant increase from the current 60-day limit.

With each passing day, the country is focusing on the tourism sector, the results of which are evident. As a case in point, 14.3 million tourists were recorded from January to May 26 this year and the authorities have set a target of welcoming a record 40 million foreign arrivals by the end of the year.

Thailand welcomed 39.9 million tourists in 2019 before the pandemic and the country seems to be on track to reach the target through a relaxed visa regime and sweeping changes being announced. 

Thailand is inking visa-free agreements with other countries and is also seeking relaxation for the Schengen visa through intense lobbying. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:46 PM | 28 May, 2024

Germany awards record citizenship with highest figures in over two ...

08:23 PM | 28 May, 2024

New Zealand amends visitor visa application process: Here's what you ...

08:08 PM | 28 May, 2024

Thailand makes major changes to visa requirements for tourists: ...

02:52 PM | 28 May, 2024

Canada increases number of visas for Palestinians as violence ...

08:39 PM | 27 May, 2024

12 hurt in another airplane turbulence incident

08:30 PM | 27 May, 2024

This airline is offering 25% off for traveling to global ...

Immigration

08:07 PM | 27 May, 2024

Japan explores extending visa waiver for this country

07:54 PM | 27 May, 2024

Iran proposes waiving visa requirements for SCO countries

Advertisement

Latest

08:58 PM | 28 May, 2024

Another Pakistani journalist 'taken away' in Karachi

Gold & Silver

02:41 PM | 28 May, 2024

Gold price falls by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 28 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 28, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.25 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.45.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.25
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.45 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.03 748.03
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.6 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: