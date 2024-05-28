Thailand makes major changes to visa requirements for tourists: Details inside

BANGKOK - The government of Thailand is eyeing to attract more and more tourists with the fresh visa changes which are more relaxed.

In this regard, the government announced the approval of longer visa stay periods for tourists,

postgraduate students, remote workers, and retirees.

These new measures announced on Tuesday aim to enhance the country's crucial tourism sector, which drives the economy and is a major sector for employment.

As part of the changes, travelers from 93 countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days from June onwards. In comparison, the current count of countries for such relaxation stands at 57.

To attract tourists, the government is introducing changes after which more visitors will qualify for visas on arrival and will be able to explore the hidden beauty of the South-Asian gem.

The government has announced that foreign postgraduate students will enjoy an extended year of residency following their graduation and the requirements for insurance among foreigners aiming to retire in Thailand will be relaxed.

Besides, the government has also announced extending stay limits for on-arrival visas from 30 days to 60 days and for digital nomads, self-employed individuals, and remote workers, the validity of visas will be extended to five years, with each stay capped at 180 days - a significant increase from the current 60-day limit.

With each passing day, the country is focusing on the tourism sector, the results of which are evident. As a case in point, 14.3 million tourists were recorded from January to May 26 this year and the authorities have set a target of welcoming a record 40 million foreign arrivals by the end of the year.

Thailand welcomed 39.9 million tourists in 2019 before the pandemic and the country seems to be on track to reach the target through a relaxed visa regime and sweeping changes being announced.

Thailand is inking visa-free agreements with other countries and is also seeking relaxation for the Schengen visa through intense lobbying.