New Zealand increases cap on seasonal foreign workers: Details inside

AUCKLAND – The government of New Zealand has announced an increase in the cap on hiring of seasonal workers as the immigration minister announced key changes in this regard.
As part of the changes, the government has increased the cap on the number of workers allowed in under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme by 1250 people to 20750 for the 2024-25 season.
Other changes include lifting the pause on accommodation cost increases and requiring to pay 10 percent above the minimum wage only applicable to experienced workers.
Commenting on the changes, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said a number of sectors require a significant number of additional workers for key seasonal roles.
"This change is a step forward in creating a smarter immigration system that creates opportunities for people to come here but also protects New Zealanders' rights to work and thrive," she said.
It is to be highlighted that the usual Recognised Seasonal Employer roles such as horticulture, viticulture, and fishing would be excluded. Moreover, the roles that would be affected must be directly related to seasonal activity, and the applicants must have at least four months' experience in the role.
The immigration minister explained that she would consider a more permanent, long-term pathway for seasonal workers as part of the upcoming changes to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) which she said was not fit for purpose, and eventually, a seasonal visa would be created.
"But for now, until we get to that piece for work, we are allowing under the Specific Purpose Work Visa those in seasonal work to use that pathway and it'll be much faster and more streamlined," she added.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 15, 2024 in open market.
On Thursday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 280.6 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.
British Pound rate stayed at 355.5 for buying, and 357.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.3
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|303.7
|305.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.55
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.9
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.