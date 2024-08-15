New Zealand increases cap on seasonal foreign workers: Details inside

Search

04:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2024
AUCKLAND – The government of New Zealand has announced an increase in the cap on hiring of seasonal workers as the immigration minister announced key changes in this regard.

As part of the changes, the government has increased the cap on the number of workers allowed in under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme by 1250 people to 20750 for the 2024-25 season.

Other changes include lifting the pause on accommodation cost increases and requiring to pay 10 percent above the minimum wage only applicable to experienced workers.

Commenting on the changes, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said a number of sectors require a significant number of additional workers for key seasonal roles.

"This change is a step forward in creating a smarter immigration system that creates opportunities for people to come here but also protects New Zealanders' rights to work and thrive," she said.

It is to be highlighted that the usual Recognised Seasonal Employer roles such as horticulture, viticulture, and fishing would be excluded. Moreover, the roles that would be affected must be directly related to seasonal activity, and the applicants must have at least four months' experience in the role.

The immigration minister explained that she would consider a more permanent, long-term pathway for seasonal workers as part of the upcoming changes to the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) which she said was not fit for purpose, and eventually, a seasonal visa would be created.

"But for now, until we get to that piece for work, we are allowing under the Specific Purpose Work Visa those in seasonal work to use that pathway and it'll be much faster and more streamlined," she added.

