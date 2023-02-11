Remote workers given massive relief by UAE for one year visa; Here are the details

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates has given a massive relief to all those who intend to stay in the emirate for over a year as they can apply for the visa from outside the emirate.
UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has announced that those interested in securing a virtual work residence visa in the country will not be required to be physically present in the UAE at the time of their visa application.
Those who want to work remotely from the UAE can live for a year in the emirate with a visa that is renewable. Once the visa is approved, the applicant should enter the UAE within 60 days to complete the procedures for their residence visa or otherwise the permit will become invalid.
Eligibility
To apply for a remote work visa, you must provide proof that you work remotely for an organisation outside the UAE and that you receive a monthly income of USD 3,500 (three thousand five hundred US dollars, or its equivalent in a different currency).
Moreover, in order to be eligible for the virtual work residence visa, aspirants must have a passport with a minimum validity of six months, a recent photograph, and a health insurance policy to cover their residence in the UAE.
The virtual working programme is for people who live and work outside the UAE, entrepreneurs and
start-up companies who meet the eligibility criteria.
Apply for the virtual working programme
To apply for the virtual working programme, below is the procedure:
If you work for a company, you need to:
If you are a company owner, you need to:
Cost
The fees for the virtual working programme is USD 287 per person. Besides, you need to pay the premium for medical insurance valid in the UAE and the processing fees. It is to be noted that paying the processing fee does not guarantee approval of application.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
