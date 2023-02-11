Search

Pakistan

Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

09:22 PM | 11 Feb, 2023
Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye
Source: A screengrab of Twitter video

ISLAMABAD – Another aircraft carrying tons of relief goods from Pakistan reached Turkish city of Adana for survivors of this week’s devastating earthquake has so far claimed more than 24,000 lives in Turkiye and Syria.

The announcement was made by Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye on Twitter, stating: “In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 9th aircraft carrying 18 tons of winterized tents arrived #Adana this morning”.

“These tents will contribute immensely toward saving lives in severe cold in affected areas.”

The death toll from the disaster has soared above 20,000 in Turkiye and 3,500 in Syria while rescuers in both countries continue ongoing search and rescue operation for survivors.

It was reported that more than 12,000 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake and survivors are now battling extreme cold weather.

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims in US

Pakistan

Pakistan Army rescues nine-year-old trapped under rubble for 102 hours in quake-hit Turkiye

08:16 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Anonymous Pakistani donates $30 million for Turkiye-Syria earthquake victims in US

05:53 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Pakistani figures mourn the demise of Amjad Islam Amjad

02:14 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Two Pakistani troops martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kahlu

06:10 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Pakistani literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad passes away at 78 

12:24 PM | 10 Feb, 2023

Earthquake tremors felt in Swat, parts of KP 

10:30 AM | 10 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Canada: Work experience for caregivers reduced to 12 months for ...

11:10 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 11th February 2023

08:49 AM | 11 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.8 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.

Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/11-Feb-2023/pakistan-imposes-surcharge-of-rs1per-unit-for-major-power-consumers-to-woo-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: