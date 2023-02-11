Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid reaches earthquake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – Another aircraft carrying tons of relief goods from Pakistan reached Turkish city of Adana for survivors of this week’s devastating earthquake has so far claimed more than 24,000 lives in Turkiye and Syria.
The announcement was made by Pakistani Embassy in Turkiye on Twitter, stating: “In line with the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, 9th aircraft carrying 18 tons of winterized tents arrived #Adana this morning”.
“These tents will contribute immensely toward saving lives in severe cold in affected areas.”
In line with the directions of Prime Minister @CMShehbaz , 9️⃣th aircraft carrying 1️⃣8️⃣ tons of winterized tents arrived #Adana this morning .— Pakistan Embassy Türkiye (@PakinTurkiye) February 11, 2023
These tents will contribute immensely towards saving lives in severe cold in affected areas. #deprem #PakistanStandsWithTurkiye 🇵🇰🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/ijeJabTXEb
The death toll from the disaster has soared above 20,000 in Turkiye and 3,500 in Syria while rescuers in both countries continue ongoing search and rescue operation for survivors.
It was reported that more than 12,000 buildings were either destroyed or seriously damaged in the earthquake and survivors are now battling extreme cold weather.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 11, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|268.93
|269.58
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold witnessed an upward trend on Saturday as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs400 per tola to reach Rs198,400.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs343 to settle at Rs170,096.
Yesterday, the South Asian country increased by Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs198,000. In the international market, the commodity price remained unchanged at $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market also remained changed as Rs2,160 per tola and Rs1,851 per 10 grams.
