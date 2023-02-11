US House votes to end Covid vaccine requirement for foreign travelers

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to end a requirement that foreign air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vote on Wednesday saw 227 to 201 in favour as seven Democrats joined Republicans while none of the latter voted against the bill.

As far as Democrats are concerned, they argue the legislation doesn’t allow for any future mandates if fresh cases rise or the virus mutates.

“This is dangerous and ties the hands of our public health experts to the political whims of the most ideologically extreme in a way that makes our nation less safe and more vulnerable in the future,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Energy and Commerce Committee.

The Covid vaccine is amongst the few last requirements barring many tourists from entering the United States.

US had dropped its requirement that people arriving by air must test negative for COVID but had not lifted Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travelers.

The White House stated on Tuesday that it was opposed to the bill adding that the vaccine requirement "has allowed loved ones across the globe to reunite while reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the burdens it places on the health care system in the United States."

"As we approach the end of the public health emergency, the administration will review all relevant policies, including this one," the White House said.

Though the House has passed the bill, it is still not sure if the Senate will take up the bill; Republican Representative Thomas Massie introduced the bill regarding the vaccine requirement.

The U.S. Travel Association has also thrown weight behind the bill and said the need for this requirement ‘has long since passed, and we appreciate the bipartisan action by the U.S. House to end this outdated policy ... The U.S. is the only country that has maintained this policy.’

At present, adult visitors to the United States who are not citizens or permanent residents are bound to present proof of vaccination before boarding their flight.