Pakistan says India must comply with Indus Waters Treaty

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reiterated its unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of its citizens.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, during his weekly media briefing in Islamabad on Friday, said Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies are conducting targeted operations in border regions to neutralize terrorist threats, particularly from groups like Fitna-al-Khwarij. These operations, he stressed, are based on credible intelligence and executed with precision.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistan respects Afghanistan’s sovereignty and remains committed to dialogue and cooperation to tackle the shared challenge of terrorism. He urged Afghan authorities to ensure their territory is not used as a launchpad for attacks against Pakistan, adding that terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan pose a serious concern that needs urgent attention.

On India’s release of floodwaters into Pakistan, Shafqat Ali Khan said that while some information was shared, it was not as detailed as in the past, and the established channel of the Indus Water Commissioner was not used. He reiterated that India must fully comply with the Indus Waters Treaty.

Commenting on Palestine, the spokesperson strongly condemned the Israeli strike on Al-Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, which killed at least 21 people, including four journalists and a rescue worker. He termed it a heinous violation of international humanitarian law, human rights, and press freedom.