Sajal Aly is a sight for sore eyes in silver saree

Pakistani diva Sajal Aly has left her fans in awe once again with her latest photoshoot.

The Dhoop Ki Deewar star has established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, earning accolades both domestically and internationally. With a massive following across borders, her career has seen impressive growth and her talent has been recognized and loved by millions.

The Ye Dil Mera actress is a favourite face of all top designers and brands and always leaves her admirers wanting more due to her beauty and charm.

Be it modelling or acting, Sajal stuns fans with her performances. Turning heads with her latest avatar, the 29-year-old posed in a bejewelled silver saree. Exuding grace and elegance, Aly paired the look with dainty jewellery and kept her hair flowing pin straight.

Fans showered love in the comment section for the diva while trolls questioned her character for posing in a bold dress. Here’s how people reacted:

Sajal recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It?, produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.