Sajal Aly sparks controversy with 'Namaste' gesture

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly is a talent powerhouse who has won the hearts of the audience with her charismatic performances in the entertainment industry. Her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks put her on the radar as one of the most sought-out actresses in Pakistan.

An actor par excellence, not only has her craft won appreciation in Pakistan, but also globally. Time and again, the Alif star has proved that she is a force to reckon with.

Recently, Aly landed in hot waters due to a video circulating on the internet that shows her allegedly performing the Namaste gesture. The video clip is posted from the launch of a video streaming platform.

In the video, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress can be seen facing the press for a photoshoot while making the hand gesture multiple times along with her sister Saboor Aly.

The keyboard warriors did not hesitate to criticise the 29-year-old. Here are some of the comments she received for her latest posts:

On the work front, Sajal has recently made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? that was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. Aly is also set to star in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah, the Madar-i-Millat.