Woman suspect held as police expands probe into Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR – Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have held a woman suspect into the recent mosque suicide bombing that killed 101 persons and injured more than 200 earlier this week.

Reports said the DNA of the suspect had been sent for examination as investigations are underway to trace the family of the suicide bomber. Furthermore, the face of the suspect recovered from the crime scene has matched to the man seen in the CCTV footage.

Peshawar CCPO Mohammad Ijaz Khan said that the forensic evidence had also been gathered from the helmet of the suspect found outside the mosque.

Meanwhile, a larger of people, including police officers, offered Friday prayers at the mosque in the Peshawar Police Lines to send a strong message to the elements involved in the terrorism activities.

SSP Operations Kashif Aftab Abbasi, SSP Coordination Zahoor Babar Afridi were also among the worshippers. The police officers said they were in high morale and such activities could not undermine them.

The brazen attack was carried out by the terrorist on Monday during the Zuhr prayers. The explosion was powerful enough to cave in the portion of the mosque. As death toll has reached to 101 with over two dozen people are in critical condition, it is one of the deadliest attacks on the police.