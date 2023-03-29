Search

Zalmay Khalilzad hits back at Pak govt; calls on PM Shehbaz to disassociate from interior minister’s ‘threats’ to Imran Khan

09:23 AM | 29 Mar, 2023
Zalmay Khalilzad hits back at Pak govt; calls on PM Shehbaz to disassociate from interior minister’s ‘threats’ to Imran Khan
Source: Representational Photo

ISLAMABAD – Former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad continued to remain up in arms against the Pakistani government as he shared another tweet, despite being told to avoid commenting on the country’s internal matters.

Foreign Office earlier reacted strongly to Khalilzad’s comments and maintained that Pakistan did not need unsolicited advice on the challenges it faces.

Despite being told to avoid comments, the former diplomat again shared a tweet, expressing distress over Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s remarks against ousted prime minister Imran Khan, calling it incitement to violence.

He said the interior minister's statement that ‘either Imran Khan exists or we is shocking and should be rejected by all god-fearing and law-abiding Pakistanis.

Khalilzad called these remarks an incitement to violence against the populist leader, calling on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to publicly disassociate himself from Sanaullah’s comments. He linked such thinking with Pakistan's dysfunctionality. “If that does not change, the country will continue to be mired in crisis,” he cautioned.

Zalamay Khalilzad’s comments do not represent US foreign policy

Zalmay Khalilzad has sparked new debate as he cautioned the Pakistan government about the potential consequences of ousting Imran Khan from national politics.

His comments prompted a strong reaction from Islamabad and now the Principal Deputy Spokesperson at the US Department of State cleared the air about the statements of foreign policy expert.

In a press briefing, Vedant Patel of the US State Department said Washington has nothing to do with Zalmay Khalilzad's statements about Pakistani politics.

Patel responded to a query when he was asked that Khalilzad's comments are kind of expressing the sentiments of the US Government. To which, Mr. Patel said Khalilzad is a private citizen and does not speak for this administration. His activities on social platforms are done in his private capacity and do not represent US foreign policy in any manner.

Pakistan might ban Imran Khan-led PTI ahead of next general elections, says Zalmay Khalilzad

Commenting on the current political quagmire in South Asian nation, he said any implication of violence, harassment, or intimidation has no place in politics, and we encourage all sides in Islamabad to respect the rule of law and allow the people to democratically determine their own leaders pursuant to their own constitution and laws.

