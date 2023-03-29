Search

‘Don’t judge and degrade others,’ Ayesha Omar responds to trolls

Web Desk 10:20 AM | 29 Mar, 2023
'Don't judge and degrade others,' Ayesha Omar responds to trolls
Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar is a household name in Pakistan. An extremely talented and marvelously diverse actress; Omar has established a career in the Urdu television industry and is the recipient of several accolades.

This time around, the Bulbaly star responded to trolls on her Instagram account. She shared a post about month of Ramadan, on which one of the netizens commented, “Atleast ab dupatta b le len.”

Reply to trolls, the star actress said, “No one is acting like the most pious person jani because no one can be. That’s only our Holy Prophet (PBUH). There will always be someone like you wanting attention, judging and degrading others instead of focusing on your own self.”

On the work front, Omar has an interesting lineup of films including Dhai Chaal, and Money Back Guarantee.

