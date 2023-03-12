Search

Atif Aslam turns 40 today

Noor Fatima 07:00 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Atif Aslam turns 40 today
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for the iconic singer-turned-actor of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Atif Aslam, as he turns 40 years old today. The Aadat famed singer, who changed the face of the Pakistani music fraternity, has an illustrious career not only in Lollywood but Bollywood as well.

With cult classic songs including Kuch Iss Tarah Teri Palkein, Tu Jaane Na, Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hun, and Woh Lamhe, Aslam is regarded as one of the most prominent singers in both countries for his vocal belting technique and impeccable vocal performances.

While the Be Intehan singer is a well-known public figure all over the world, it is necessary to know where the humble king rose to stardom and never looked back — of course, to be called a diehard fan. Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam dreamed of becoming a cricketer before he pursued singing as a career. The Jeene Laga Hoon singer kicked off his music journey with "Jal the band" in 2004 and propelled into international stardom with the chartbuster, crowd-pulling, cult classic Aadat.

The band's debut album Jal Pari was stellar as it helped the members to become icons. Although the band dispersed later, Aslam was already a star among millions of people by then.    

Aslam's darling wife, Sara Bharwana, also shared a sweet birthday post for her "rockstar" husband on Instagram.

Apart from Bharwana, the Blu Blood and Firdaus Orchestra celebrated also celebrated Aslam's birthday backstage at his show last week. 

In order to celebrate Aslam's birthday, his fans — popularly known as Aadeez — have been flooding social media platforms with sweet birthday wishes for the singer on his birthday.

On the work front, Aslam's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana, and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter, and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.

Indian popstar calls Atif Aslam 'the singer with most impact on Bollywood'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

