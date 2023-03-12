Atif Aslam turns 40 today

Congratulations are in order for the iconic singer-turned-actor of the Pakistani entertainment industry, Atif Aslam, as he turns 40 years old today. The Aadat famed singer, who changed the face of the Pakistani music fraternity, has an illustrious career not only in Lollywood but Bollywood as well.

With cult classic songs including Kuch Iss Tarah Teri Palkein, Tu Jaane Na, Tere Bin, Pehli Nazar Mein, Tera Hone Laga Hun, and Woh Lamhe, Aslam is regarded as one of the most prominent singers in both countries for his vocal belting technique and impeccable vocal performances.

While the Be Intehan singer is a well-known public figure all over the world, it is necessary to know where the humble king rose to stardom and never looked back — of course, to be called a diehard fan. Born in 1983 in Wazirabad, Pakistan, Aslam dreamed of becoming a cricketer before he pursued singing as a career. The Jeene Laga Hoon singer kicked off his music journey with "Jal the band" in 2004 and propelled into international stardom with the chartbuster, crowd-pulling, cult classic Aadat.

The band's debut album Jal Pari was stellar as it helped the members to become icons. Although the band dispersed later, Aslam was already a star among millions of people by then.

Aslam's darling wife, Sara Bharwana, also shared a sweet birthday post for her "rockstar" husband on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Bharwana (@sara_atif4)

Apart from Bharwana, the Blu Blood and Firdaus Orchestra celebrated also celebrated Aslam's birthday backstage at his show last week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blu Blood Middle East (@blubloodme)

In order to celebrate Aslam's birthday, his fans — popularly known as Aadeez — have been flooding social media platforms with sweet birthday wishes for the singer on his birthday.

Laut Aao King @itsaadee ???? Happy Birthday Atif Aslam 20 Years of beautiful Journey ???? He Came , He Saw , He Conquered. Praying for you bhai Hope You will be back supersoon in Bollywood ????????#HappyBirthdayAtifAslam #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/YoadwDaGsY — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) March 12, 2023

@itsaadee ... Today is the day of the most amazing rockstar n a great human ... may u always stay blessed rockstar n have a great year ahead... :) #AtifAslam #aadeez #worldaadeezday #HappyBirthdayAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/F7sh31uzIV — Aadeez (@aadeez12_) March 12, 2023

Happy Birthday Atif Aslam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r1i01uoNqb — Rafay (@theslipscordon) March 12, 2023

One of the best singer Pakistan has ever produced ???? Happy Birthday Rockstar ❤️✨#AtifAslampic.twitter.com/iq6W2heE2O — Rutaba ???????? (@cuterutaba) March 12, 2023

project milaap is the need of the hour so we can get back atif aslam songs in bollywood. happy birthday king <3pic.twitter.com/Br4U1XZjrI — ح (@hmmbly) March 12, 2023

@itsaadee ... Today is the day of the most amazing rockstar n a great human ... may u always stay blessed rockstar n have a great year ahead... :) #AtifAslam #aadeez #worldaadeezday #HappyBirthdayAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/F7sh31uzIV — Aadeez (@aadeez12_) March 12, 2023

Laut Aao King @itsaadee ???? Happy Birthday Atif Aslam 20 Years of beautiful Journey ???? He Came , He Saw , He Conquered. Praying for you bhai Hope You will be back supersoon in Bollywood ????????#HappyBirthdayAtifAslam #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/YoadwDaGsY — Mayur (@its_Mayur_) March 12, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING???? May Allah bless you with a long, happy and prosperous life and fulfill all of your wishes Ameen❤️ 10.5 yrs ago,I had no idea that I'd be this crazy about someone???? You and your family are always in my prayers.Lots of love❤️#HappyBirthdayAtifAslam #AtifAslam pic.twitter.com/r2opKT8w1s — Amreeza ✨ (@amreeza_aadeez) March 12, 2023

Happy birthday meri jaan. Hamesha khush raho???? Happy birthday Atif Aslam #HappyBirthdayAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/idTmOY82ly — Aish (@ashwrymthws) March 11, 2023

HBD Atif Aslam ???????????? This one's 4 u & 4 all ur genuine aadeez who support u no matter what. Especially those who don't criticize ur 1 work & appreciate the other according 2 their taste. Who not just love u 4 ur music but 4 the precious being that u r ❤️#HappyBirthdayAtifAslam pic.twitter.com/JwcDhcUIvY — Anam S ????????{His Anam Jaanam ????} (@youraadee) March 12, 2023

Happy Birthday Atif ❤️!! Your soulful and beautiful voice melts thousands of hearts across globe!! Allah aapko aur tarakki, sehat aur duniya bhar ki beshumar khushiyon se nawaze!! Ameen ????!!#AtifAslam #Aadeezpic.twitter.com/TCQ0LcO1fh — Zeba ????! Ilzaam pe Ilzaam, Aur Kitne Ilzaam ????!! (@BeingZeba17) March 12, 2023

On the work front, Aslam's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana, and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter, and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.