Another Pakistani plane carrying relief aid lands in earthquake-hit Turkiye

ISLAMABAD – A plane carrying relief items for earthquake victims landed in southern Turkiye on Sunday.

The plane, loaded with 1,200 winter and fire-resistant tents, departed from Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore and landed at Adana airport.

The tents have been sent by the Pakistani government as part of a special cargo flight operation to transport 50,000 tents, state broadcaster reported.

Three ships carrying nearly 13,600 winter tents are also headed to Turkiye and will arrive in Mersin province later this month.

Pakistan was among the first countries to send search and rescue teams to Turkiye as the government immediately dispatched a 33-member Pakistan Army Urban Search and Rescue Team immediately after last month.

More than 47,900 people were killed and over thirteen million people affected by the powerful quakes that rocked 11 provinces of Turkiye on 6th of last month.