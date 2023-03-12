Search

Iran shows interest in Pakistan power projects

Web Desk 07:34 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Iran shows interest in Pakistan power projects
Source: File photo

Iran has shown interest to initiate more power projects in Pakistan.

This understanding reached in meeting held between Pakistan Energy Minister Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan and his counterpart Ali Akbar Mehrabian in Tehran.

During the meeting, the mutual areas of interest were discussed.  

The Energy Minister of Iran appreciated the authorities of Pakistan on construction of transmission line for the import of electricity from Iran to Gwadar on great pace.

He expressed his interest to initiate more projects on electricity with Pakistan, reported Radio Pakistan.

Khurram Dastgir reached Iran to discuss the progress on the Pak-Iran Power Project with the Iranian authorities.

Under the Pak-Iran Power Project, Pakistan will import 100 Megawatt of electricity.

The work on the transmission line for Pak-Iran power project is underway which will be completed in record time.

