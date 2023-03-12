Search

Sports

Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain

08:22 PM | 12 Mar, 2023
Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly offered captaincy of national team to celebrated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for a bilateral series with Afghanistan.

Reports said Sethi held telephonic conversation with Afridi, who is currently leading the table-topper Lahore Qalandars in ongoing Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8), when he offered the position to him.

After seeking some time to mull over the offer, Shaheen Afridi has given a positive signal to the PCB chief, reports said, adding that the left-arm bowler would lead the team if board decides to give rest to Babar Azam.

The selection committee is also expected to include Saeem Ayub, Azam Khan, Ehsanullah and Imad Wasim in the national squad for Pak-Afghan series.

Chairman Selection Committee Haroon Rashidkal will announce the T20 squad in Lahore.

The three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.

Shaheen Afridi’s fiery delivery breaks Haris bat in PSL8 clash, leaving fans in awe

Sports

Legends League Cricket: Shahid Afridi refuses to wear jersey with gambling firm’s logo

06:03 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam ruled out of playoff match against Islamabad United

05:27 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup: MP/Newage, Master score wins

07:50 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Babar Azam becomes top Asian batter with most T20 centuries

10:47 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Pakistan to play first T20I series against Afghanistan in Sharjah this month

02:05 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

PSL8: Jason Roy powers Quetta Gladiators to victory over Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi

10:59 PM | 8 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

In a first, Pakistan releases Toshakhana gifts record

09:04 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 12th March 2023

09:05 AM | 12 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 12, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 281.4 284.15
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 331.5 334.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742 750
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204.2
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 39.65 40.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.3 35.65
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.6 916.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.58 61.18
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 23.23 23.53
Omani Riyal OMR 716.82 724.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.54
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.4 204.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.07 26.37
Swiss Franc CHF 297.95 300.45
Thai Bhat THB 7.98 8.13

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 12 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Karachi PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Islamabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Peshawar PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Quetta PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sialkot PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Attock PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujranwala PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Jehlum PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Multan PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Bahawalpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Gujrat PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nawabshah PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Chakwal PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Hyderabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Nowshehra PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Sargodha PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Faisalabad PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170
Mirpur PKR 198,500 PKR 2,170

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: