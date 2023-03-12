Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly offered captaincy of national team to celebrated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for a bilateral series with Afghanistan.

Reports said Sethi held telephonic conversation with Afridi, who is currently leading the table-topper Lahore Qalandars in ongoing Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8), when he offered the position to him.

After seeking some time to mull over the offer, Shaheen Afridi has given a positive signal to the PCB chief, reports said, adding that the left-arm bowler would lead the team if board decides to give rest to Babar Azam.

The selection committee is also expected to include Saeem Ayub, Azam Khan, Ehsanullah and Imad Wasim in the national squad for Pak-Afghan series.

Chairman Selection Committee Haroon Rashidkal will announce the T20 squad in Lahore.

The three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.