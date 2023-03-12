Shaheen Afridi likely to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan cricket captain

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Najam Sethi has reportedly offered captaincy of national team to celebrated pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for a bilateral series with Afghanistan.
Reports said Sethi held telephonic conversation with Afridi, who is currently leading the table-topper Lahore Qalandars in ongoing Pakistan Super League 8 (PSL8), when he offered the position to him.
After seeking some time to mull over the offer, Shaheen Afridi has given a positive signal to the PCB chief, reports said, adding that the left-arm bowler would lead the team if board decides to give rest to Babar Azam.
The selection committee is also expected to include Saeem Ayub, Azam Khan, Ehsanullah and Imad Wasim in the national squad for Pak-Afghan series.
Chairman Selection Committee Haroon Rashidkal will announce the T20 squad in Lahore.
The three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan will start on March 24, with the last two games to be played on March 26 and 27 in Sharjah, UAE.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
