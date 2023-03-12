Here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

The Oscars are finally here! The awards, officially called the Academy Awards by the cinema industry, are in their 95th year and are set to celebrate and honor the finest films, writers, directors, and actors to be presented with golden statuettes — officially called the “Academy Award of Merit” — for the contributions to the entertainment world.

Where is the Oscars Award Ceremony taking place?

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the United States and will be televised live on the US channel ABC – at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), or at 1 a.m. in the United Kingdom.

Who will be hosting this year?

The American late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, will present the Oscars this year. The 55-year-old comedian previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018. Last year, the event was hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and actor Regina Hall.

The host joked that ‘Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.’

What's different this time?

For the first time ever, India will shine bright at the 95th Academy Awards with 3 nominations. The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers are up for nominations.

How will the prestigious stage look?

Talking about the glitz and glam of the prestigious event, the award show always has one constant, "the red carpet." Replacing the 62-year-old tradition, the 95th Oscar's will witness a “champagne-colored carpet” laid for celebrities accompanied by red drapes to create the illusion of an evening affair in the middle of the afternoon.

For background context, the award show’s red carpet dates back to 1961 during the 33rd Academy Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. As reported by the Associated Press, the decision came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamourous Met Gala in New York.

It's all happening!! @jimmykimmel was on hand to supervise the rolling out of the #Oscars carpet. You're not seeing things, it's actually champagne colored this year. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/HPnQ7U9zQ5 — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 8, 2023

Prior to the event, Kimmel, outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, joked, “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," casually hinting at the infamous Chris Rock-Will Smith slap at the stage last year. As a consequence, Smith will not be in attendance as he is banned from attending the event for 10 years.

#Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joked that "no blood will be shed" at the ceremony as he joined workers in Hollywood for the ceremonial rolling out of this year's Champagne-colored carpet. pic.twitter.com/bVk968qvlQ — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 8, 2023

Who will present the awards in different categories?

As per an unspoken ritual, the previous year's acting winners present the awards for best actor and best actress but that won't be the case this time considering that the Men In Black actor is banned. Who will replace Smith to present the best actress is a question many are looking forward to for an answer.

Megastars slated to hand out awards include Antonio Banderas, Halle Berry, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, John Travolta and more.

What about the nominations?

Securing this year’s most nominations, the sci-fi blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoys 11 nominations while the Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I flick All Quiet on the Western Front have nine nominations. Hollywood’s handsome hunk Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is also up against for the former films.

In a tough competition, Hollywood’s icons will be going full throttle for the most prestigious honor in the film industry with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farell, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Williams competing against each other.

The nominations in detail:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Animated Feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Best International Feature

All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Best Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Best Original Song

Applause – Tell It like A Woman

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu – RRR

This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year off Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Best Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and The Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Make Up and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Best Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick