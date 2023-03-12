Here's everything you need to know about Oscars 2023

The Oscars are finally here! The awards, officially called the Academy Awards by the cinema industry, are in their 95th year and are set to celebrate and honor the finest films, writers, directors, and actors to be presented with golden statuettes — officially called the “Academy Award of Merit” — for the contributions to the entertainment world.
Where is the Oscars Award Ceremony taking place?
The 95th Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday, March 12, 2023. The ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, in the United States and will be televised live on the US channel ABC – at 5 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), or at 1 a.m. in the United Kingdom.
Who will be hosting this year?
The American late-night talk show host, Jimmy Kimmel, will present the Oscars this year. The 55-year-old comedian previously hosted the show in 2017 and 2018. Last year, the event was hosted by comedians Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and actor Regina Hall.
The host joked that ‘Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.’
What's different this time?
For the first time ever, India will shine bright at the 95th Academy Awards with 3 nominations. The Oscar-nominated song Naatu Naatu from RRR, All That Breathes, and The Elephant Whisperers are up for nominations.
How will the prestigious stage look?
Talking about the glitz and glam of the prestigious event, the award show always has one constant, "the red carpet." Replacing the 62-year-old tradition, the 95th Oscar's will witness a “champagne-colored carpet” laid for celebrities accompanied by red drapes to create the illusion of an evening affair in the middle of the afternoon.
For background context, the award show’s red carpet dates back to 1961 during the 33rd Academy Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium. As reported by the Associated Press, the decision came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the glamourous Met Gala in New York.
It's all happening!! @jimmykimmel was on hand to supervise the rolling out of the #Oscars carpet. You're not seeing things, it's actually champagne colored this year. #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/HPnQ7U9zQ5— On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) March 8, 2023
Prior to the event, Kimmel, outside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, joked, “I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," casually hinting at the infamous Chris Rock-Will Smith slap at the stage last year. As a consequence, Smith will not be in attendance as he is banned from attending the event for 10 years.
#Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel joked that "no blood will be shed" at the ceremony as he joined workers in Hollywood for the ceremonial rolling out of this year's Champagne-colored carpet. pic.twitter.com/bVk968qvlQ— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) March 8, 2023
Who will present the awards in different categories?
As per an unspoken ritual, the previous year's acting winners present the awards for best actor and best actress but that won't be the case this time considering that the Men In Black actor is banned. Who will replace Smith to present the best actress is a question many are looking forward to for an answer.
Megastars slated to hand out awards include Antonio Banderas, Halle Berry, Ariana DeBose, Harrison Ford, Andrew Garfield, Kate Hudson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monáe, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, John Travolta and more.
What about the nominations?
Securing this year’s most nominations, the sci-fi blockbuster Everything Everywhere All at Once enjoys 11 nominations while the Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I flick All Quiet on the Western Front have nine nominations. Hollywood’s handsome hunk Tom Cruise’s blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick is also up against for the former films.
In a tough competition, Hollywood’s icons will be going full throttle for the most prestigious honor in the film industry with the likes of Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Colin Farell, Austin Butler, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Williams competing against each other.
The nominations in detail:
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Best Picture
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Best Animated Feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Best International Feature
All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet On The Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking (Sarah Polley)
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Best Costume Design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Sound
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Original Score
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Best Original Song
Applause – Tell It like A Woman
Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu – RRR
This Is A Life – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Live Action Short Film
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year off Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Best Documentary Feature
All That Breathes
All The Beauty and The Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Best Documentary Short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Make Up and Hairstyling
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Best Production Design
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Cinematography
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|331.5
|334.8
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742
|750
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.65
|40.05
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.3
|35.65
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.6
|916.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|23.23
|23.53
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.07
|26.37
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|297.95
|300.45
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.98
|8.13
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs198,500 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,180.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Karachi
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Islamabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Peshawar
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Quetta
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sialkot
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Attock
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujranwala
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Jehlum
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Multan
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Gujrat
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nawabshah
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Chakwal
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Hyderabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Nowshehra
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Sargodha
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Faisalabad
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
|Mirpur
|PKR 198,500
|PKR 2,170
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.