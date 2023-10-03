Asma Abbas's son gets engaged

The world of showbiz often takes a backseat when it comes to the joyous occasions and celebrations in the lives of its stars.

In a recent heartwarming turn of events, the spotlight shone brightly on the engagement festivities of none other than the talented actress Asma Abbas's son, Ahmad Abbas.

There are two pictures of the couple together that have spread like wildfire. Sameen Rao, the bride-to-be is dressed in a rich plum-coloured ensemble, she effortlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements. The dress is embellished with intricate stones, adding an extra layer of sophistication to her already striking appearance.

However, there is no official confirmation or news available from either Asma Abbas or her daughter, Zara Noor Abbas.





Fans and admirers filled the comment section with well wishes and heart emojis.