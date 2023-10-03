Sweden Work Permit: Govt increases minimum salary requirement for foreigners

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government has decided to increase the minimum salary requirement for labour migrants, indicating that a labour migrant has to generate an income of at least 80 per cent of the average salary in the country.
The latest change is set to become effective on November 1 under which labour immigrants will have to make around €2,900 (raised from 13,000 kronor to 27,360 kronor per month) to be eligible for a work permit.
A press release issued by the Swedish Justice Ministry said that the new measure aims to reduce low-skilled labour immigration and combat fraud as well as abuse linked to labour immigration.
The authorities are of the opinion that instead of inviting low-skilled labour immigrants from abroad, residents of Sweden could perform the job.
Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard explained that a properly raised subsistence requirement is an important step in the government’s work to tighten the conditions for labour immigration.
As far as the impact is concerned, the Migration Agency has previously admitted that it estimates around 10-20 percent of those who apply for work permits will not reach the new salary requirement and will be ineligible.
The move seems to be purely anti-immigration as the new threshold will apply to both people applying for a work permit for the first time and current work permit holders applying for extension.
Moreover, the salary requirement criteria applies only to non-EU workers as EU citizens, seasonal workers, and non-EU residents in Sweden on other permits than work permits are exempt from the salary requirement.
Interestingly, a recent report by Eurostat revealed that workers in Sweden have some of the lowest average working hours per week in Europe as they work 38.9 hours per week.
Sweden is making changes to its immigration rules and last year, the Swedish Parliament amended Aliens Act so that labour immigrants will have to achieve sufficient income through their employment in order to obtain a work permit.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 3, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|355
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930
|939
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.52
|174.52
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.22
|756.22
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.22
|316.72
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Karachi
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Quetta
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Attock
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Multan
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,500
|PKR 2,395
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.