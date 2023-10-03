Netizens debate over "cliched" Hijabi portrayal in Maya-Bilal's 'Yunhi'

Pakistani drama serial Yunhi is garnering heaps of praises and its fair share of criticism for its portrayal of transformation of a Hijabi woman.

Momina Duraid's production featured actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf as Kim (aka Kaneez Fatima) and David (aka Dawood Basharat) respectively.

The television series prompted the audience — and its fictional characters — not to judge a book by its cover, however, the final episode and the ending had some social media users concerned about the "cliched" projection of Hijabi woman as "more Pakistani/Muslim."

Journalist Fifi Haroon objected towards Kim's transformation stated on platform X, “literal change in clothing the only way to make her more Pakistani/ Muslim?”

She also raised the question, “So as I dont wear hijab Im not Muslim enough, right?”

So the only way to end #Yunhi was to make Kim a hijabi? I get she did this for herself, but honestly, was this literal change in clothing the only way to make her more Pakistani/ Muslim? So as I dont wear hijab Im not Muslim enough, right? Thats the msg Im getting. Disappointed

“To show finally a woman is domesticated usko dopatta lapait do [To show a woman is domesticated, drap a shawl around her]” adding that it was “cliché.”

to show finally a woman is domesticated usko dopatta lapait do. what a cliché the only good thing about #yunhi was the soundtrack. and also bilal ashraf is not the worst actor . at expense of not sounding like a maya hater will refrain from talking about her bad acting

“If only she had not shown up in that attire it would have been so much better ... Dawood fell in love with her original version, he didn't want to change her,” one user opined.

Exactly! If only she had not shown up in that attire it would have been so much better ... Dawood fell in love with her original version, he didn't want to change her, she didn't want to change, the why??#Yunhi

In tandem with the criticism, one user called Yunhi “one of best masterpieces in Pakistani dramas” and appreciated the way it represented Islam.

This is what makes #Yunhi one of best masterpieces in Pakistani dramas. This is also how Islam should be represented. I deeply understood every single dialogue. A Muslim's journey is unique and finds its way to better oneself by pleasing the Creater, not any other object/people.

Another user stated that they “loved” the ending which “was beautifully presented and showed” the audience “Kaneez Fatima's journey towards getting closer to Allah and her Imaan yet also showing how culture and religion are different.”

The user also lauded Ali and Ashraf for their “fantastic” performance.

I loved the ending of #Yunhi it was beautifully presented and showed us Kaneez Fatima's journey towards getting closer to Allah and her Imaan yet also showing how culture and religion are different. Well done to @IamBilalAshraf and @mayaali07. You both were fantastic

Yunhi is directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, written by Sarwat Nazir, and produced by Momina Duraid under the banner MD Productions. The television serial boasts an ensemble lead cast of Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf.