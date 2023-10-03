Search

Netizens debate over "cliched" Hijabi portrayal in Maya-Bilal's 'Yunhi'

Noor Fatima
09:05 PM | 3 Oct, 2023
Bilal Ashraf Maya Ali
Source: Platform X

Pakistani drama serial Yunhi is garnering heaps of praises and its fair share of criticism for its portrayal of transformation of a Hijabi woman. 

Momina Duraid's production featured actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf as Kim (aka Kaneez Fatima) and David (aka Dawood Basharat) respectively. 

The television series prompted the audience — and its fictional characters — not to judge a book by its cover, however, the final episode and the ending had some social media users concerned about the "cliched" projection of Hijabi woman as "more Pakistani/Muslim."

Journalist Fifi Haroon objected towards Kim's transformation stated on platform X, “literal change in clothing the only way to make her more Pakistani/ Muslim?”

She also raised the question, “So as I dont wear hijab Im not Muslim enough, right?”

“To show finally a woman is domesticated usko dopatta lapait do [To show a woman is domesticated, drap a shawl around her]” adding that it was “cliché.”

“If only she had not shown up in that attire it would have been so much better ... Dawood fell in love with her original version, he didn't want to change her,” one user opined.

In tandem with the criticism, one user called Yunhi “one of best masterpieces in Pakistani dramas” and appreciated the way it represented Islam.

Another user stated that they “loved” the ending which “was beautifully presented and showed” the audience “Kaneez Fatima's journey towards getting closer to Allah and her Imaan yet also showing how culture and religion are different.”

The user also lauded Ali and Ashraf for their “fantastic” performance.

Yunhi is directed by Mohammed Ehteshamuddin, written by Sarwat Nazir, and produced by Momina Duraid under the banner MD Productions. The television serial boasts an ensemble lead cast of Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf. 

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

