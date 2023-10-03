US Consul General Kirsten K. Hawkins visits PITB pavilion at WEXNET-2023

LAHORE - The US Consul General in Lahore, Kirsten K. Hawkins, visited various stalls at the 11th WEXNET 2023 exhibition held at the Lahore Expo. She appreciated PITB's initiatives aimed at empowering women.

PITB showcased its various tech initiatives for women's empowerment. She was informed that the participation of female students in the e-Rozgar Program is 57 percent, and thousands of women e-Rozgar graduates are earning a handsome income while working from home.

She was also briefed about the National Expansion Plan of NICs, which is equally helping women democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry, and promote economic growth in Pakistan. She was also informed about the "SheWins" program, which aims to empower women in their professional lives and enhance their employment and business skills, enabling them to contribute to economic development.

WEXNET 2023 is an initiative of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and aims to create networking opportunities between women entrepreneurs and other stakeholders. The three-day event attracted a large number of spectators and included a variety of interactive activities to engage visitors' interest.