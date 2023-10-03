Which record can Shaheen Afridi smash at World Cup 2023?

Shaheen Afridi, key fast bowler for Pakistan side in ICC World Cup 2023, may set yet another record during the international event, which will begin on October 5 in India.

The fast bowler, who has taken 86 wickets in his first 44 games, could surpass quickest 100 ODI wickets for Pakistan.

Saqlain Mushtaq, a legendary Pakistani off-spinner, currently owns the record after accomplishing the feat in 53 games.

Shaheen needs to take 14 wickets over the course of his next eight games in order to surpass Saqlain's record.

On Tuesday, Australia beat Pakistan by 14 runs in the warm-up match at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.