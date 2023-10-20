CWC23: David, March shine as Australia post 368 runs target for Pakistan to win 

BENGALURU – David Warner and Mitch Marsh displayed historic performance helping Australia to set a tough target of 368 runs for Pakistan in a match of the World Cup 2023 at Bengaluru stadium today (Saturday).

Both players built a record-breaking opening partnership of 259 runs in history of the world cup. Warner lit up the stadium with fiery boundaries and made 163 while Marsh showed magic with the bat as he scored 121.

After their removal, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith were removed in quick two sessions. The middle order tried to maintain the momentum but they were restricted from further raising the total. Later, the Austral lost quick wickets of their tail order.

Shaheen Afridi took five wickets and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets.

Kangaroos are coming for today’s fixture with their convincing victory against Sri Lanka while Babar XI are still enjoying their position in the top four with 4 points in 3 matches despite an upset against archrival India in a blockbuster game.

Friday’s game is the fourth fixture for both squads in the ICC World Cup 2023. If we look back, five-time champs bagged six out of ten matches against Pakistan in the World Cup.

In the Pakistani camp, opener Abdullah Shafique is fit to play after he got a viral infection while Salman Agha, who was under the weather, along with benched opener Fakhar Zaman, is not playing the big game against Australia.

Earlier in World Cup 2023, Australia tumbled with back-to-back upsets and that’s without crossing 200 runs, but managed to outclass Sri Lanka.

Australia vs Pakistan Squads for World Cup 2023

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.