Here's how to watch Pakistan vs Australia match live streaming for free

Web Desk
08:32 PM | 19 Oct, 2023
pakistan vs australia
Source: representational picture

Pakistan will play against Australia in the 18th game of the ICC World Cup 2023 on Friday, October 20. The game will take place at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium and it will start on 1:30 PST. 

Australia is now in seventh place and Pakistan is fourth on the ICC World 2023 point standings. 

The Men in Green recently lost to team India by seven wickets. The squad suffered a severe setback for the next games as numerous players became ill and got hit with viral infections. 

PCB issues health update on Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman ahead of PAK v AUS match

The 50-over format has seen 107 encounters between the two nations, with Australia winning 69 and Pakistan 34. One game was tied, while three games had no results.

Here is how to watch Friday's game's live streaming for free:

Online Platforms Android iOS Web
tapmad TV Link Link Link
ARY Zap Link Link Link
Tamasha Link Link Link
Daraz Link Link Link

Pakistan vs Australia World Cup live stream in other countries 

