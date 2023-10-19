PCB issues health update on Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman ahead of PAK v AUS match

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PBC) on Thursday released an update on health condition of Fakhar Zama and Salman Ali Agha ahead of the World Cup match against Australia tomorrow (Oct 20) in Bangalore.

PCB said Zaman was being treated for a knee injury and will not be available for selection until next week. It added that Salman has been suffering from fever since yesterday when he took part in a training session.

It said all other players are doing well and ready to take on Australia in a group stage match as they aimed to bounce back after facing humiliating defeat at the hands of India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan squad attended a practice session at Chinnaswamy stadium in the Tuesday evening with six of the players, including Shaheen, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Mohammad Haris (reserve) and Zaman Khan (reserve), were missing.