CWC23: Mohammad Rizwan, South African’s Jansen get into verbal spat during must-win game

CHENNAI – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and South African bowler Marco Jansen held a brief exchange of heated words during a World Cup 2023 match at Chennai on Friday.

The Team Green is playing a must-win game against Proteas at MA Chidambaram Stadium when the verbal spat between the players was recorded in a video clip that has gone viral on social media.

Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam were on the crease when the former smashed a four on a delivery of Jansen, who in reaction uttered some offensive words.

https://twitter.com/gayomarlic/status/1717831890219209020

The comments instigated Rizwan to respond in the same fashion.

During the match, the wicketkeeper-batter made 31 runs off 27 balls and smashed five boundaries, including four 4s.

Babar Azam and Co are required to secure win in the game to keep their hopes alive for qualification in the semi-final.