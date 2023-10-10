Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistan batsman to hit century on World cup debut

In his maiden World Cup game, Pakistan's opener Abdullah Shafique came through and demonstrated his talent by scoring a century against Sri Lanka.

In their second match of the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday, the Men in Green successfully chased highest ever 345-run total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The young opener assumed command of the pursuit and delivered one of the best innings by a Pakistani hitter in a match.

He has already broken the record for the most runs scored by a Pakistani hitter in a maiden innings with this century.

Using ten fours and three sixes, Abdullah scored 113 runs in 103 balls before returning to the pavilion.