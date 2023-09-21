Pakistan's first World Cup 2023 warm-up match in India will have no crowd

Due to security concerns, the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand on September 29 in Hyderabad will be played without a crowd.

The organisers took this decision, and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) would help fans who had bought tickets for the game get their money back through their ticketing partner.

A BCCI representative reportedly said, "The game will be played without spectators and those who have booked their tickets, their money will be refunded," as quoted by the Indian media outlet 'Indian Express'.

In particular, due to events like Ganesh Visarjan and Mila-Un-Nabi happening on September 28, Hyderabad police have raised concerns regarding security. They had asked for the game to be postponed, but because of the already crammed schedule, it was agreed to play it in the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium behind closed doors.

Two World Cup 2023 pool games featuring Pakistan, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Netherlands set for October 9 and October 10 in Hyderabad have drawn similar security concerns.

For each game, a sizable police presence will be present to maintain security. Additionally, the Pakistan team's hotel will have increased security measures in place.